Account Manager Case (coatings, Adhesives, Sealants And Elastomers)
2023-11-08
A Place Where People Matter
Start your career journey with Univar Solutions! Here you can make an impact on the world around you and accelerate your career in areas that energize and excite you.
What if you were given our CASE portfolio within the Nordic and a mission to build a strong relationship between them and Univar Solutions, identify their every need and provide the best service for their purchase of chemicals and ingredients. Also to find and develop new customers all over the Nordic.
We will provide a solid introduction, competent colleagues, and coaching - you bring your passion for developing relationships, experience in sales or background from the industry. The future? Well, it could be the start of a very successful career in a global organization with a commitment to develop its people. Are you interested?
What does an Account Manager do at Univar Solutions?
Your responsibility is to develop our portfolio with Nordic companies with various purchasing behavior. In some cases that means identifying new customer needs, in some cases you focus on increased volumes or yet other cases you help them have an excellent purchasing experience from order to delivered goods. In all cases your mission is to strengthen the relationship, so they always choose Univar Solutions as their primary source of ingredients and chemicals with in CASE.
Aside from that, there will also be ample opportunity for prospecting and creating new business. You will be our go to person for the business in the Nordic. Naturally, what you will be primarily measured on is the amount of activity.
Who might you be?
We think that you have at least a couple of years work experience. This could be from sales or other experience with customer interaction. Although chemicals and ingredients may sound complicated and hard, the focus of this position (competence wise) is rather on the development of the customer relationship.
If you have a background from the chemical- food or similar industry, this could be a possibility for you to make a career move. You will bring your strong ability to build relationships and we will provide the necessary coaching.
Either way, being curious is always a great trait, and probably makes the job more interesting.
To be successful in this job, we expect you to be alert, disciplined, a fast learner, and curious. As also enjoying to be out on the road! You probably have experience in setting goals for yourself and working at it until you reach those goals, what is commonly called grit.
What else? Since communication is key to this position we see that you are fluent in one of the Nordic languages, as well as confidence in English (written and spoken).
What does the team look like?
In the business unit you will be part of our EMEA Team with colleagues around Europe. You and you manager are based in Gothenburg with an opportunity to hybrid working.
What Univar Solutions offers you
A global brand with market leading chemicals and ingredients, a portfolio of customers that may be small by Univar standards but may still be big companies in their own business sector. We offer a chance to start your professional career in a mature company dedicated to the development of our people. We are on a mission to keep our communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe.
About Univar Solutions
Want to work for a company that is reimagining distribution? Join Univar Solutions, the premier global distributor of chemicals and ingredients. Our goal is to function as a direct extension of our customers' teams; to serve as an ally in their quest of business success. At Univar Solutions, we're building on our more than 90 years of experience and drawing on deep resources - inventory and logistics experts, scientists, PhDs, procurement, customer service, sales and marketers-to deliver consultative services and an unmatched portfolio to solve customers' formulation and operational challenges. When you work for Univar Solutions, you'll play an important role in shaping how we deliver more than chemical and ingredients.
It takes people like you and a global network of more than 10,000 employees to build a company where the best people want to work.
As a valued Univar Solutions employee, you understand that we are more than a distribution company. From delivering vital ingredients for food and nutrition, to helping keep drinking water safe, our company is dedicated to improving quality of life with our customers, suppliers and partners as we serve the world's most essential industries.
We are committed to a diverse workforce and a culture of inclusion. Together, we are building a culture that acknowledges the unique experiences, perspectives and expertise of individuals and provides the development and growth opportunities to empower us to redefine our industry.
Univar Solutions is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment and will not be discriminated against based on their race, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, or other protected classification.
