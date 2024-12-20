Account Manager, B&R Industrial Automation Malmö
2024-12-20
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
ABB's Machine Automation Division, also known to our customers as B&R, is an innovative automation company headquartered in Austria with additional offices around the world.
Your role and responsibilities
We are looking for an Account Manager with a focus on an established customer base to further develop partnerships with strategic growth accounts. As Account Manager with B&R, you will identify new opportunities within defined industries and segments. You will establish relationships throughout the buying process and build a solid foundation for long-term collaboration with the customers. Additionally, you will act as a commercial project manager in various customer projects involving hardware, software, and services. Ensuring maximum customer benefit and business value is an essential part of the role of an Account Manager at B&R.
This role will offer you the opportunity to work in an international as well as entrepreneurial culture and environment. We offer a long story of successful growth and an exciting continuous growth journey, which we'd like you to join us on. You will be working in a motivated team with a high level of technologies and technical products in very variable environments within one of the fastest growing industries.
Your responsibilities
Fostering strong partnerships with all key stakeholders at strategic growth accounts
Drive the entire sales process and business from idea to final delivery, including hardware, software and services.
Responsible for the strategy and implementation of partnerships with selected customers and companies at operational, tactical, and strategic levels.
Apply our co-creation approach and constant efforts to enhance partnership with our customers.
We are working in teams within our customer partnerships. In this role you will be in the driver seat and have a project leader role during implementations.
Negotiation and implementation of contracts, commercial terms, and prices.
Documentation and use of sales tools such as CRM, SAP business system, IQ quoting system, presentations, etc.
Qualifications for the role
Engineering degree or equivalent technical or business-related education, with a technical background and interest.
Minimum of 3 years of B2B sales experience within similar industries.
You have a passion for sales and experience in value-based selling, preferably within the areas of Industrial Automation and OEM system solutions.
A merit can also be experience in selling entire machines, facilities, consultancy services, and/or IT software and digitalization.
As a person, you are solution-oriented, customer focused and driven by doing business. You also enjoy working in collaboration with other team members, you structure your own work well and focus on longterm goals. You are not averse to thinking outside the box and being creative.
Fluent in Swedish and very good knowledge of English, both spoken and written.
Driver's license B and willingness to travel.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Fredrik Sjögren,+46 763 47 52 20, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Anna Nordlund.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Apply the latest by January 19, 2025.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a health- and drug test and could also include a background check.
We kindly decline any direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Apply the latest by January 19, 2025.
ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Boplatsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
213 76 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Boplatsgatan 8, Malmö Jobbnummer
9077359