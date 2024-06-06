Account Manager
2024-06-06
Are you a dynamic young professional eager to start your career in the field of sales? We're looking for an ambitious individual to join us as in an temporary role as Account Manager covering a maternity leave. This role offers more than just temporary coverage; it's a chance to take on real responsibility, make a meaningful impact, and accelerate your professional growth in the field of sales.
As a key member of our team, you'll have the opportunity to develop yourself in managing and nurturing your own customer portfolio. You'll gain hands-on experience in customer management and sales -skills that will serve as a solid foundation for your future career.
For this position we seek an individual who has a background from Sales, Marketing or Retail -related studies and strong customer orientation. Also, we expect that you have good collaboration, communication and negotiation skills.
As an Account Manager you will be overall responsible for:
Manage the assigned portfolio
Delivering customer's visit fully documented in CRM
Deliver the Net Turnover and any other sales targets
Improve merchant's knowledge and expertise with our services
Maximize TFS business (Issue Ratio and Refund Ratio management)
Document in CRM all merchant's specific information and activity done
Diligent implementation of group strategies and sales tools
Control the receivable to minimise bad debts exposure
Business Statistics analysis, presentation, discussion and action
Action plans and store visits in line to Global Blues Strategy
Administrative tasks, e.g. incoming phone calls and info email
To succeed in this role, you have:
Educational background from Sales, Marketing or Retail related studies
Previous work experience or knowledge from Retail or Service
Fluent Swedish and English both spoken and written
Strong results orientation, passion, and determination to reach targets
Excellent communication skills
Problem solving attitude
Good knowledge of MS Office products and CRM
Additional information
If you recognize yourself as the candidate we are looking for, don't hesitate to apply. Please send your application (with CV and cover letter including your salary request) via our company website as soon as possible. We are reviewing the applications and having the discussions with the candidates continuously and will fill the position when we find a suitable candidate.
Global Blue is a global leader with the concept of Tax Free Shopping. Global Blue enables international shoppers to claim VAT off their Tax Free Shopping eligible purchases, and to receive a seamless Payment experience while abroad. In the financial year ending 31 March 2020, Global Blue processed 35 million Tax Free Shopping transactions with a total value of EUR18.5 billion sales in store, and 31 million Added-Value Payment Solutions transactions with a total value of EUR4.4 billion sales in store. Global Blue operates in more than 50 countries and it is listed on NYSE
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Blue Sverige AB
