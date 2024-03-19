Account Manager
2024-03-19
MiniFinder is a fast-growing company in the IoT industry that builds tomorrow's technology based on positioning technology. You will join a company that is permeated by positive energy and forward-thinking. As an employee at MiniFinder, you become part of a team that constantly strives to get better at all levels.
Responsibilities
• B2B sales.
• Book customer meetings with existing and new customers.
• Make and receive sales calls.
• Send quotes.
• Attend video conferencing.
• Work towards a set sales budget both individually and within the team.
Who are you?
• You have very good English knowledge.
• You are social and outgoing.
• You have a structured and analytical approach.
• You are confident.
• You are motivated by your and others' success.
• You can easily make contact with new people.
We offer you
• The opportunity to represent a company in strong growth and with great ambitions.
• A developing and exciting workplace with a high pace where we all work towards common goals.
• A significant role as an Account Manager in the company's investment in the world.
• Committed and competent colleagues in a dynamic work environment.
• Great development opportunities in your role as an Account Manager.
• Annual kick-off together with positive colleagues.
About the employment
Type: Full time
Form: Permanent or fixed-term employment
Probation: 6 months or longer
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-18
E-post: job@minifinder.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
MiniFinder Sweden AB
Reveljgränd 5
352 36 VÄXJÖ
För detta jobb krävs körkort.
