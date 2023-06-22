Account Manager
2023-06-22
About LTIMindtree:
LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 750 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com
We are hiring for an Account Manager in Stockholm, Sweden with below expertise:
Job Description:
The Account Manager position is a key client interactive role for a company's growth account. AM will own and grow and develop revenue-producing relationships with decision-making executives and drive the business cycle of all assigned sales opportunities, from initial prospect communication through contract execution.
Key Responsibilities
Work with the Client Partner to help craft winning proposals, recommend solutions to customers, and define themes and strategies.
Manage client relationship with key decision makers.
Works along with presales, solutioning and delivery teams onsite and offshore during ramp state, and deliver value to the client during steady state .
Seeding deal-shaping concepts and independently leading pro-active solutions for the account
Facilitate workshops along with technical architects; establish and maintain deep relationship with key client executives
Establish and execute account strategy with clear mapping to customer priorities and competitive landscape; support ideation and drive revenues from vertical-specific solutions/IP and nonlinear tech areas; and establish and execute account governance based on client's business units, geographical spread and LTIMindtree's service lines' potential.
Interface with delivery partners to set delivery metrics/targets and drive customer excellence in accounts.
Negotiating account management contracts and agreements to maximize profit
Required, minimum of 10 years' experience in IT services industry
Experience in working with large clients
Minimum of 3 years of client management experience.
Ability to connect laterally with other account managers and practice PoCs to present a unified pitch aligned to context/ask of client
Strong communication and presentation skills and understanding of outsourcing constructs to engage at VP and SVP level
