Account Manager
Mölnlycke Health Care AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mölnlycke Health Care AB i Göteborg
Do you want a career that impacts millions of people for the good? At Mölnlycke, you'll be helping to equip medical professionals with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll develop your career in a growing organisation with an inspirational culture - where you'll be recognised for the results you've achieved.
Are you ready to challenge yourself in a new environment and have a real impact? Now's the chance to join a winning team!
Mölnlycke is now looking for an Account Manager to join the Wound care Sales organization in Sweden, responsible for the southern region.
About the job:
The purpose of the position is to develop the business within Wound care, with focus on targeted accounts and sales opportunities in the southern part of Sweden. In your role you will be implementing country and cluster strategy for growth in your area including execution of campaigns and launch of new products and services.
In this position you'll be responsible for developing relationships with decision makers in order to reach agreed sales targets; developing and executing on account plans in line with local strategies, identifying sales opportunities and developing a healthy sales pipeline to secure existing and develop new business.
You'll have the possibility to work in a global cross-cultural environment!
Within primary focus areas this role also has the following key accountabilities:
Reporting and maintaining customer data, sales opportunities and activities in CRM.
Proposing new and smarter ways of working to Sales Manager
Actively identify and provide input on competitive information and other relevant market insights such as adjustment in local policies to strengthen business intelligence.
Proposals for adjusting strategy, tactics and actions planned based on market insights and competitive information.
Complaint handling according to Mölnlycke policy.
Execution on defined pretender and tender implementation plans.
Identifying and building relationships with local medical experts and KOLs.
What you'll need...
To be successful in this role you'll need to be self-driven, independent and to have business acumen with ability to create business plan for high potential goals, strong organizational skills to execute and manage clients.
You'll also need to have excellent communication skills, to manage internal and external stakeholders at different levels of business.
Travel will be required on a frequent basis and also you'll need to be prepared of high workload in peaks.
Preferred background:
University degree or equivalent preferably in business or nursing
Minimum of 2 successful years sales experience, preferably in healthcare industry
Understanding of regulatory requirements and standards related to medical devices preferrable
Knowledge of sales management tools and processes
Fluent in English written and spoken
Driver license B
What you'll get...
Competitive compensation package including company pension plan, bonus program, company health care.
Wellness benefits
Flexible working hours and flexible work from home policy
Great colleagues in a global company
An open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
Your work-life balance
We have a flexible work from home policy. This role requires that you will have the possibility to travel in Europe when required.
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
We strive to have a diverse mix of people from different cultures, ages, geographies and genders, to reflect the world in which we operate and to facilitate innovative thinking across the business.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,400 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916.
For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/careers
