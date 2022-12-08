Account Manager
2022-12-08
Making difference in an international team, well positioned in an experienced local sales team and with colleagues from basically all nationalities, functions and levels within Aptiv. We are now looking for an Account Manager for our EDS (Electrical Distribution System) group position in Gothenburg / Sweden. Commercial control & responsibilities covering project phases from development, launch, and mass-production with model year changes to the aftermarket. Your main customer contacts are the Truck manufacturer purchasing organization for both planning, presentations and negotiations.
You will be part of an existing sales team dedicated towards CV customers and responsible of your own project. Within the project, you work with all stakeholders internally as well externally (Customer).
Your Role
Be the main customer commercial contact for the designated account
Coordinate, create, present and negotiate quotes for model year changes in existing products as well as major new opportunities coming along the way.
Guide our organization on the best commercially direction
The "cradle to grave" commercial responsibility
Your Background
Min. 4yrs working experience, preferably within the automotive sector
Bachelor's degree in technical or finance/economics (or similar experience)
"Working in project" experience
Experienced with the international working environment
Experience working with sustainability within the industry
Aptiv Rewards & Advantages
Aptiv provides continuously new training, both e-trainings and live training
Central Gothenburg mainland office with almost 300 persons with a generous age spread
Wellness monetary support available
Some see differences. We see perspectives that make us stronger.
Diversity and Inclusion are sources of innovation and creativity, both of which are essential to Aptiv's success. Every day our diverse team comes together, drives innovation, pursues solutions, and meets challenges using their unique abilities, perspectives and talents, changing what tomorrow brings. When you join our team, you'll get encouraged to think boldly, express your viewpoint and innovate as a matter of habit.
Some See Technology. We See a Way to Make Connections.
At Aptiv, we don't just see the world differently; we work to change reality. That means developing technology that rewrites the rules of what's possible in the pursuit of making transportation safer, greener and more connected. Today there are more than 190,000 of us globally, located in 46 countries, and united by one mission. Join the movement and together, let's change tomorrow. Så ansöker du
