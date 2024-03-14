Account Manager - UK
Asta Agency AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Asta Agency AB i Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Uppsala
, Gotland
eller i hela Sverige
About Our Client:
We at Asta Agency is now helping our client find their new Account Manager to their team here in Stockholm. Our client is a dynamic SaaS company at the forefront of innovation, providing cutting-edge solutions to businesses worldwide. Their innovative software empowers organizations to streamline their operations and enhance productivity.
Role Description:
As an Account Manager, you will play a pivotal role in driving business growth within the UK market. Your primary responsibility will be to manage and nurture relationships with existing UK clients while also identifying and pursuing new business opportunities.
You will be the main point of contact for clients, understanding their needs, and providing tailored solutions to meet their objectives. Additionally, you will collaborate closely with our client's sales and marketing teams to develop strategies for market expansion.
This role is based out of their Stockholm Office, but you will work towards the UK market.
Key Responsibilities:
• Manage and cultivate relationships with existing UK clients on behalf of our client
• Identify and pursue new business opportunities within the UK market
• Conduct sales presentations and demonstrations to showcase the value of our client's SaaS solutions
• Collaborate with internal teams at our client's company to develop tailored solutions for clients
• Track and report on sales activities and performance metrics
Requirements:
• Proven sales experience in a B2B environment, preferably within the UK market
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills
• Results-oriented with a proven track record of meeting and exceeding sales targets
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team
• Located in Stockholm, Sweden
What We Offer:
• Competitive salary and commission structure
• Opportunity for career growth and advancement
• Dynamic and collaborative work environment
• Training and development opportunities
Additional Information:
• Start: Immediate with consideration for notice period.
• Location: Stockholm, Sweden
• Workload: Full-time.
• Salary: Fixed salary + bonus.
The position may be filled before the application deadline. Therefore, we recommend applying as soon as possible.If you have any questions or concerns about Asta Agency's recruitment process, please do not hesitate to contact amanda@astaagency.se
.
About Asta Agency
Asta Agency is a staffing and recruitment company where you, as a job seeker, are in focus. We work with attractive employers in the entire service sector in major cities.At Asta Agency, you have the opportunity to work as a consultant or be recruited directly to our clients. We are your partner on the road to a successful career.If this is not the right role for you at the moment, we encourage you to connect with us or search for more job opportunities on our website. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Asta Agency AB
(org.nr 559419-9704), https://www.astaagency.se/ Arbetsplats
Asta Agency Kontakt
Amanda Hallgren amanda@astaagency.se Jobbnummer
8541948