Account Manager - Finnish Speaker with a Passion for Cars
Vkdb Sverige AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vkdb Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Tyresö
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Do you live in Stockholm and want to use your Finnish skills in your daily work? Are you passionate about building relationships and cars ? This is your opportunity to join a AUTO1 that's driving real change in the car industry!
We're strengthening our Nordic Sales team and looking for Finnish-speaking Account Managers to join us at our Head Office in Stockholm. In this role, you'll focus on the Finnish market, reaching out to potential car dealers by phone, introducing them to our innovative business model, and guiding them through the onboarding process. You'll help grow our customer base and build long-term partnerships, while also gaining insight into our broader Nordic operations.
You'll be part of a dynamic Nordic Sales team of 35+ Account Managers, working in a fast-paced, supportive, and fun environment - where hitting sales goals and celebrating success go hand in hand.
Your role includes tasks such as:
Identify and research potential new customers who could benefit from using our digital platform, AUTO1.com - giving them access to thousands of cars across Europe
Present and sell our solution via phone, showcasing its value to car dealers.
Support and advise existing customers to maximize their success and build lasting partnerships.
Keep updated on automotive trends and understand each customer's unique needs.
Your profile
You're a people person who enjoys building strong relationships and communicating with different types of customers. You're proactive, motivated to grow, and eager to learn - especially in a fast-paced, sales-driven environment.
As a person you have qualities:
Confident and clear on the phone
Driven by results and eager to improve
A team player who actively contributes energy and collaboration to achieve shared goals.
While an interest in cars is a plus, you don't need to be an expert. If you've worked in sales, customer service, or any role involving people - great. If not, your drive and curiosity matter more. We'll provide full training to set you up for success.
In this role, you need to be fluent in Finnish and comfortable using English in a professional setting.
What we offer:
Join a fast-growing, international company where your ideas matter and your success is rewarded. You'll get a dynamic, supportive work environment with real career opportunities, flat hierarchies, and quick decisions.
This is a full-time role with a fixed base salary + commission - the more you grow, the more you earn.
About AUTO1 Group:
AUTO1 Group is Europe's leading digital automotive platform. As a dynamic tech company, we are revolutionizing the automotive industry with our brands VKDB.se, AUTO1.com and Autohero. Our strong team of 6.600 people is dedicated to making Europe-wide car trading and transport as fast and stress-free as possible for our customers. Join us, building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vkdb Sverige AB
(org.nr 556985-0059)
Gustavslundsvägen 131 (visa karta
)
167 51 BROMMA Arbetsplats
Auto1 Group Jobbnummer
9447442