Account Executive to Leadoo

About the Role
As an Account Executive, you'll play a key role in driving new business sales for Leadoo. You'll handle the full sales cycle, from prospecting and pitching to closing deals, while working closely with the marketing and SDR teams to hit country-level sales targets. Fluency in Swedish and English is essential for this role, as you'll be working closely with Swedish and international companies and presenting solutions in their preferred language.
You'll be managing your own time and collaborating with colleagues in both the Stockholm office located in central Södermalm and at other European offices.
Your main responsibilities of this role will be:
Proactively network, prospect, and connect with potential Swedish and international clients (including attending events).
Present the product to clients based on their specific business needs in fluent Swedish or English.
Maintain and manage your prospect pipeline using their CRM system (HubSpot).
Collaborate with Marketing and Sales teams to develop strategies for client acquisition and retention.
Achieve and exceed your individual sales targets while supporting team objectives.
Engage prospects through calls, personalized pitch videos, LinkedIn outreach, email campaigns and live events.
Who you are
We think you could be a great match for the position if you have the following:
At least a High School Diploma
3-5 years of experience in a similar role, B2B sales, preferably related to tech
A great track record of delivering results
Fluency in Swedish and English
You're comfortable with different types of outreach such as phone, email, video and Linkedin
You're a self-starter that's got a hunger to show what you are capable of
You're enthusiastic and organized
Independent but also a team player
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Experience with CRM and other sales automation / prospecting tools
You want to develop your career working within the sales in a B2B and B2C technology environment
Meritorious:
Familiarity with the digital marketing or SaaS landscape in Sweden
Driving license
Why Join Leadoo and SalesManago?
Be Part of Something Bigger: Joining Leadoo means being part of SalesManago, a global leader in Customer Data Platforms, giving you access to cutting-edge tools and a vast network.
Flexibility: Enjoy work-from-home options and a strong focus on work-life balance.
Well-being Support: Health care allowance, private occupational health care and access to an online mental health tool to stay at your best
Growth Opportunities: Develop your career with mentorship, sales coaching, professional development programs, and the chance to work with global teams.
Collaborative Culture: Thrive in a start-up-inspired environment with the added support of an international leader.
Global Connection: Attend our annual kick-off event and connect with colleagues from Finland, the UK, Spain, and Poland.
About Leadoo and SalesManago
Leadoo Marketing Technologies has created a powerful conversion platform that helps businesses convert more online sales and leads from their existing website traffic. Trusted by over 1,000 companies worldwide-from global household names to SMBs-we've grown rapidly and are now part of SalesManago, one of Europe's leading Customer Data Platforms. This exciting acquisition strengthens our mission and opens up incredible opportunities for innovation, growth, and collaboration across global markets. Now more than ever, we're scaling our operations in Finland, where we've already built a strong presence with over 200 clients. Join us at this transformative time and be part of a team shaping the future of marketing technologies.
