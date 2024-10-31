Account Executive for an innovative FinTech company
Do you have a background in economics or business administration, coupled with about two years of experience? Are you excited to drive your career forward in sales and FinTech? If you're passionate about helping businesses thrive and eager to enhance your own skills, we want to hear from you! We're in search of a talented, analytical individual who is enthusiastic about sales and the latest technological advancements. Apply now-applications are being reviewed continuously!
OM TJÄNSTEN
This role is perfect for someone who's enthusiastic about finance, sales, and digital transformation. Working alongside an ambitious team, you'll engage daily with potential clients, including CEOs and CFOs across Swedish businesses. As Account Executive you'll approach the market like an entrepreneur, with a proactive mindset to introduce a well-established product to new audiences. You'll take charge of identifying new prospects, generating leads, and building initial client relationships. Here's your starting point for a rewarding career in B2B sales and business development.
Bright Analytics is one of the fastest-growing FinTech companies in Belgium and expanding quickly in Europe with offices in The Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. Through their SaaS solution, they help companies automate management reporting. The BrightAnalytics team currently includes more than 85 enthusiastic colleagues who share a passion for business, finance, and new technology.
The recently established Stockholm office currently has 8 fantastic team members-and they are now looking for more colleagues to expand in the Scandinavian market. BrightAnalytics has a flat organizational structure, allowing everyone to grow to their fullest potential.
You are offered:
• A comprehensive onboarding program.
• An office location in central Stockholm.
• Attractive employment terms with a competitive salary.
• Strong growth opportunities, as the company has ambitious plans for the future, providing you with a path to advance within the organization.
• Opportunities for business travel, primarily to the HQ in Belgium.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As an Account Executive, you will engage with newly prospected clients and drive the sales process forward, creating engagement and interest in meetings with dynamic and complex companies. You need to have a solid understanding of business structures and the challenges that CFOs and CEOs face daily. On a daily basis you will:
• Understand the requirements and needs of prospective clients.
• Introduce clients to the BrightAnalytics story and foster engagement.
• Map out business opportunities through targeted segmentation.
• Increase the number of leads through targeted sales activities (such as sales outreach, trade shows, and seminars).
• Find new and creative ways to strengthen the brand.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• An Educated Professional in Finance or Management: You hold a university degree in Finance, Management, or a related field, bringing a solid foundation in financial principles and strategic insight.
• Experienced in Business and Finance: You have relevant experience, ideally in roles like Business Analyst, Management Consultant, or Business Development, with a track record of impactful work in finance.
• Fluent Communicator in Swedish and English: You can communicate effectively in both Swedish and English-both in written and spoken forms-allowing you to engage with our diverse team and clients.
Bonus Points If You Bring:
• SaaS Knowledge: Experience with Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms, equipping you to contribute to tech-forward projects.
• Proficiency in Norwegian or Danish: Skills in Norwegian and/or Danish are a plus, enabling you to interact with the broader Scandinavian client base.
As a person, you are...
• Business-oriented
• Communicative
• Self-motivated
• Analytical
We see you as outgoing and ambitious, with a strong motivation to grow in your role and advance within the company. It is important that you are open to development and thrive in a stimulating environment-where you are not afraid to take and communicate your own initiatives. In this process, we place a high value on personal qualities. We highly value a genuine interest in both the role and our company. To help us understand your motivation, please provide a detailed explanation in your application of why this opportunity appeals to you and why you've chosen to apply.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
