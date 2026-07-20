Account Executive
Mentimeter AB (publ) / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mentimeter AB (publ) i Stockholm
We Believe in the Power of Participation
At Mentimeter, we're building the everyday engagement tool that turns presentations into conversations and conversations into action. With over 200 million users, 20,000 new sign-ups every day, and a 4.7/5 rating on G2, we help organisations create more engaging, inclusive, and productive workplaces. We're a diverse, international team in Stockholm and we're looking for an Account Executive to help bring this vision to more companies across EMEA.
This role is built for someone who's energised by building something; your own pipeline, your own expertise, and your own career path. You'll join a supportive, collaborative sales team where you'll have strong coaching, real autonomy, and a product that customers genuinely love.
What You'll Do
Build Pipeline & Close Deals
65,000+ organisations already use Mentimeter. You'll identify the right people within these accounts, start meaningful conversations, and turn existing usage into long-term partnerships.
Generate pipeline through your own outbound efforts, partner closely with SDRs on account strategies, and work inbound leads from companies already engaged with our product.
We're structured and intentional about how we build pipeline: a 30/40/30 source mix (self-generated / SDR-sourced / inbound), 3.5x quota coverage, and a 4-4-2 deal framework guide our rhythm.
Lead Consultative Sales Conversations
Meet with decision-makers daily to understand their challenges and connect them to real outcomes — across three value spaces: Impactful Learning, Effective Leadership Communication, and Efficient Meetings.
Engage with HR leaders, L&D professionals, and C-level executives. Navigate buying processes that involve IT, legal, and procurement stakeholders.
Sell on value, not features. We use MEDDPICC to qualify and advance deals, and SPIN to uncover and implicate genuine business pain.
Collaborate Across the Business
Work with Revenue Operations, Sales Enablement, Marketing, Legal, and Customer Success to build winning deal strategies.
Share what's working with your teammates. We believe the best salespeople make the people around them better too.
What You'll Get
Coaching That's Actually Real
Your Sales Manager will have a maximum of 5 direct reports. That means hands-on coaching, regular feedback, and someone who's genuinely invested in your development — not just your numbers. You'll also learn from senior leaders who've built and scaled sales teams at top SaaS companies.
A Product People Love
4.7/5 on G2 with 650+ reviews. 20,000 new users every day. You'll sell something customers genuinely value, and the product does a lot of the heavy lifting. Salesforce & Salesloft at the core, with Sales Engineering, Legal, Marketing, and CS available to support your deals.
Career Growth
We promote from within and invest in building long-term careers. Whether you want to develop as a world-class individual contributor - Senior AE, Strategic Sales - or grow into leadership, we'll support that path. Ten years from now, we hope to look back on this time together as something that shaped our careers.
Who You Are
What We're Looking For
B2B SaaS sales experience, including time in a closing role (Account Executive, Account Manager, or similar).
Comfortable with outbound prospecting; you know how to find and create your own opportunities.
Strong consultative skills; you're curious about how businesses work and enjoy understanding what really matters to a customer.
Professional-level English (we sell to 150+ countries).
You'll Stand Out If You Have
Experience with MEDDPICC or a structured sales methodology.
Mid-market deal experience (€5K–€35K+ ARR).
SDR/BDR background in addition to closing experience.
Additional languages beyond English.
What Matters Beyond Skills
Our culture is built on five core values: Include Everyone, Curiosity first, Drive it like you own it, Work Smart and Have Fun. We look for people who bring these to life:
You're coachable and always looking for ways to improve.
You care about the people around you; you help teammates, share what you learn, and contribute to a positive team environment.
You take responsibility for your work and hold yourself to a high standard.
You're comfortable in a scale-up environment where things evolve and you're expected to adapt. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mentimeter AB (publ)
(org.nr 556892-5506)
Tulegatan 11 (visa karta
)
113 53 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10007784