Account Executive
Keystone Education Group AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm
2025-01-13
As an Account Executive at Findcourses, your primary responsibility is to drive new sales by actively engaging with potential prospects.
This involves initiating and nurturing relationships with prospective clients to understand their needs and offer relevant solutions from Findcourses' portfolio of services.
Your role focuses on expanding the client base and creating opportunities for growth through effective sales strategies and client engagement techniques in our global markets.
Objectives of this role
Meet monthly KPI's and sales targets by developing a prospecting strategy as an account executive
Gain a deep understanding of the company's products and services and find gaps in the customer's lives wherein the company's services fit
Foster strong relationships with existing and potential customers by honing your account executive skills such as active listening, empathy, problem-solving and closing sales opportunities
Responsibilities
Convert leads for the company through various channels including telephone, email and video conference conversations
Prospecting, presenting, pitching, and closing new business in the UK market
Maintain and monitor the records of all the conversations through our CRM and manage your sales funnel to meet and exceed targets
Developing a strong client portfolio and implementing practices for strategic growth.
Responsible for the whole sales process - from prospecting to signing.
Be aware of the latest industry trends as an account executive
Required skills and qualifications
Prior experience working in telesales/ sales or in a similar role
Being a self starter and a good team player, always puts the team first.
Fluency (written and oral) in English
Adept knowledge of working with MS Office
Great communication skills, both verbal and written
Preferred skills and qualifications
Bachelor's degree (or similar) in communication, marketing, or a similar discipline
Proven record of meeting sales targets and working a sales funnel
Outstanding negotiation and time management skills
Working with a CRM like HubSpot
Working with Teams
Some working understanding of digital marketing and the education market
Professional, with a high work ethic that always aims to exceed expectations.
Our Company
At findcourses.co.uk, (Powered by Keystone Educations Group) we are passionate about ensuring that the UK workforce is at the cutting edge of learning and innovation. That's why we've created a powerful, cost-free search engine allowing learners to find training courses for professional development from over 4,000 providers.
For training providers, we help you to increase your course enrollments with online marketing solutions that deliver high-quality leads and traffic straight to you. In addition to our search engine, we produce detailed reports and articles helping inform training buyers and providers on trends and best practices in the industry. Let us help you evolve!
Keystone is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are deeply committed to fostering an inclusive environment for all employees.
Do you want to join an international company with great career prospects?
