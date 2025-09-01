Account Executive - Sales, Growth and Impact in Global Communication
2025-09-01
Account Executive- Drive Sales, Growth & Impact in Global Communication
SpeakCharlie | Stockholm, Sweden | Full-Time
About SpeakCharlie
SpeakCharlie is transforming how global businesses communicate and connect. Since 2014, we've been the trusted partner for leading companies like Nasdaq, Scania, and Spotify, delivering world-class language, culture, and communication programs that help international talent thrive in Swedish and global markets.
We're a purpose-driven, people-powered organization with 5 full-time employees and a dynamic network of 80 expert consultants. United by a passion for language, learning, and cultural connection, we believe there's a "Charlie" in everyone - that spark of curiosity and drive to bridge cultures and seize opportunities.
Now, as we enter our next growth phase, we're seeking an Account Executive with a strong sales focus to accelerate our expansion and fuel our mission globally.
The Opportunity
This is your chance to step into a high-impact commercial role where sales are at the heart of success. As Account Executive, you'll own the revenue pipeline: building relationships, converting opportunities, and closing deals that help international talent and organizations thrive. You'll work closely with leadership to drive growth, expand into new markets, and establish SpeakCharlie as the go-to partner for communication and cultural integration.
We're in a scale-up phase, which means this is more than just a sales role - it's a unique opportunity to grow with the company and play a key role in shaping our commercial future. Your results will directly influence our expansion journey and your career path can scale alongside SpeakCharlie's growth.
What We're Looking For
The ideal candidate brings:
5+ years of B2B sales experience
Proven success in exceeding sales targets and building lasting client relationships
Strong business development skills - prospecting, pitching, negotiating, and closing come naturally to you
Passion for culture, communication, and people development - our mission excites you
Entrepreneurial drive - proactive, resilient, and energized by growth challenges
Team champion - work together with passionate colleagues to support and develop internal skills and processes
Fluent communication skills in Swedish and English
What You'll Do
Sales & Business Development
Drive new client acquisition and grow existing accounts
Develop and manage a robust pipeline of corporate clients and partners
Lead the full sales cycle - from prospecting to negotiation to closing deals
Utilize CRM tools and data systems effectively; participate in and lead efforts to develop and adopt new methods
Growth & Expansion
Identify new market opportunities and innovative sales strategies
Represent SpeakCharlie at events, conferences, and client meetings
Collaborate with leadership to shape and execute commercial strategy
Client Success & Partnerships
Build trust-based, long-term relationships with HR leaders, executives, and global talent managers
Act as a strategic partner to clients, ensuring solutions meet evolving needs
Why Join SpeakCharlie?
Sales Impact: Directly drive revenue and growth for a mission-driven company
Career Growth: Shape the commercial engine during a pivotal expansion phase
Global Purpose: Help international professionals succeed in new markets and cultures
Dynamic Team: Work alongside passionate experts in language and communication
Entrepreneurial Spirit: Thrive in a culture of autonomy, creativity, and growth
Ready to Build?
If you're excited by the prospect of growing sales with global impact while staying true to human-centered values, we want to hear from you.
Apply by sending:
Your CV A short cover letter highlighting why you're the perfect fit for this role
