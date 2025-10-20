Account Executive - SaaS Sales at Rillion
Ready to be part of our next big growth journey?
We're looking for a driven Account Executive to join our New Logo Sales Team in Stockholm, someone who's eager to take ownership, make an impact, and help shape the future of Rillion!
As an Account Executive, you'll own the entire sales cycle - from identifying and sourcing new prospects to closing the deal. You're a natural relationship builder with a strong business mindset and a consultative approach to selling. You thrive on understanding your clients' challenges and turning them into successful solutions. Using strong consultative selling skills, you will be driving self-sourced leads for your pipeline, while also partnering closely with internal stakeholders to achieve team goals and work towards Rillion's company goals and mission.
What you will do: Position the value of Rillion's software and the automation of accounts payable, focusing on Mid/Large segments
Educate and guide prospects through the buyer's journey to help them learn how Rillion can make their business more productive
Manage a pipeline of self-sourced leads to identify, engage, and develop relationships with potential buyers
Qualify prospects' business goals to determine if Rillion can be a strategic investment for their business
Close business with new and existing customers at or above quota level
Bring your experience, creative thinking, and strategies to advance our company's values, culture, and vision for the future
What we are looking for: A desire and commitment to do what it takes to be successful in New Logo Sales
A positive way of thinking and a strong ability to take responsibility for successes and failures
Exceptional consultative selling and closing skills
Metrics driven with a sharp focus on goals - believe in daily, weekly, and monthly activities will help achieve them
Previous experience working in SaaS B2B
At least 2+ years of managing a full sales cycle (prospecting to close)
Fluent in Swedish and English
A plus but not required: Business background from school
A plus but not required: Experience working with purchase to pay -process
A plus but not required: Experience with methodologies such as MEDDPICC or SPICED
What we offer: Competitive salary with bonus model
Sales training and development
Opportunity to work in a dynamic growth company
Talented colleagues ready to support the success in your career path
Social events with your team members (breakfast, afterwork etc.)
Hybrid working model
Come and enjoy our beautiful office in central Stockholm (on the 14th floor, with amazing views)
The recruitment process:
We review applications and invite for interviews continuously. A background check will be conducted on final candidates, pre-employment.
About Rillion
We are a global company founded in Sweden with 30 years' experience in the AP Automation industry. We help finance professionals transform how they manage invoices by digitalizing and automating the entire process.
By removing the manual steps of invoice handling, we enable finance teams to save time and effort, reducing the possibility of human error. Because we're AP professionals ourselves, we understand how to give our customers everything they need, and nothing they don't.
Together with our investors at Altor we will continue our journey and to complete our mission, we need more talented people.
Rillion is an equal opportunity employer. We believe that diversity is integral to our success, and do not discriminate based on race, color, religion, age, or any other basis protected by law.
