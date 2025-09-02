Account Coordinator | Financial Services | Stockholm
2025-09-02
Will you shape the future or will the future shape you?
Do you want to be a part of a key account team, building relationships with our clients, drive new business and build revenue growth? Join our team as an Account Coordinator and elevate your career with EY, where you will play a crucial role in our work with our most prestigious clients in the Financial Services sector.
The opportunity: your next adventure awaits
This role offers a chance to build valuable relationships, drive business initiatives, and contribute to revenue growth. You will play a key role in shaping account strategies and engaging in important discussions with clients and global teams. As part of our global network, you will influence your workday and enhance your expertise in a supportive environment focused on professional development.
You will collaborate closely with the Global Client Service Partner (GCSP), Client Executive (CE), and Account Manager (AM) to become a trusted partner for our clients. As an Account Coordinator, your goal is to ensure seamless integration across service lines and regional collaboration, delivering the best solutions to clients. A strong understanding of the client's business landscape and industry trends will enable you to anticipate their needs and leverage EY's global resources effectively.
We seek a dynamic professional to manage global accounts using our Account Management Framework. This includes developing long-term revenue plans, building impactful relationships, and aligning with client strategies. You will facilitate communication across teams, enhance collaborative business development, and lead client and internal events while coaching our offshore team to excel.
What we look for
You are a collaborative team player who thrives on working with key stakeholders across geographies to craft the best strategies for our clients while navigating a matrix organization.
You are passionate about Financial Services, eager to deepen your understanding of the industry's needs and challenges.
You are proactive who drives the business development process, identifying gaps and seizing opportunities to build strategic relationships.
You are a problem-solver at heart, anticipating potential issues and encouraging to ensure project success.
Qualifications
A university degree in business, marketing or similar
Experience from business development, sales and/or consultancy is an advantage
An interest in and/or experience within the Financial Services will be considered beneficial
Project management skills
Microsoft Office
Fluent in English, Swedish is as an advantage
What's in it for you
Future-focused training and leadership development
Global collaboration with diverse teams
Support for your well-being and career growth
A chance to define your purpose and make an impact
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Please submit your application including your CV, cover letter, and university transcripts no later than September 30, 2025. Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis.
If you have questions about the role, please contact Josefin.Rydahl@se.ey.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact simon.aspler@se.ey.com
. Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we value diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, need support, or require adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, don't hesitate to contact us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We are here to support you.
