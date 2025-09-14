Account and Finance Manager (full time)
We're Hiring: Operations Manager (Full-Time)
Location: Gothenburg
Company: AM365Group AB
Number of positions: 1 or more
Are you a dynamic and energetic individual looking to take on a new challenge in a dynamic, fast-paced environment? We are a fast growing company providing food delivery, package delivery, cleaning services, manpower, and more - and we're looking for a dedicated Account & Finance Manager to help oversee and expand our day-to-day operations.
Key Responsibilities
Oversee the daily operations of the finance and accounting departments, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and efficiency.
Prepare, review, and analyze financial statements, reports, and budgets to support strategic decision-making.
Develop and implement financial policies, procedures, and internal controls to safeguard company assets.
Monitor cash flow, manage banking relationships, and oversee accounts payable and receivable.
Coordinate and lead annual audits, liaising with external auditors and regulatory authorities.
Provide financial forecasting, modeling, and analysis to guide business planning and growth.
Collaborate with management to develop financial strategies and support operational objectives.
Supervise, mentor, and develop finance and accounting staff to achieve departmental goals.
What We're Looking For
1-3+ years of experience in accounting or finance, preferably in a managerial capacity.
Strong analytical, organizational, and problem-solving skills.
Proven ability to lead, mentor, and manage a diverse finance team.
Proficiency in financial reporting, accounting software, and data analysis.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
Flexibility and adaptability in a fast-moving environment.
What We Offer
A chance to grow with a scaling company making a real impact in the delivery and services sector.
Collaborative, team-focused work culture.
Competitive salary based on experience.
Opportunities for advancement and leadership roles.
To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter to:info@am365group.se
