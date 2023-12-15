Access and Value Manager
2023-12-15
Pfizer colleagues are working together to positively impact health for everyone, everywhere through our vaccines and medicines. As we continue to create breakthroughs that change patients' lives, we are consistently looking for talented, dedicated and purpose-driven new colleagues to join us.
Right now, we are seeking highly qualified candidates to fill a position as Access and Value Manager to join our Health & Value team.
This is what you can look forward to
Pfizer puts patients and people first. We know that our colleagues are our most important resource, and we recognize that in every way we can.
Join us and you'll partner with colleagues with diverse backgrounds and abilities, who contribute to all aspects of what we do - from drug development to marketing, technology, and sales. You will be a part of a business with 90 000 global colleagues. In Sweden we are about 400 engaged colleagues welcoming you.
We value knowledge, continuous development and improvement - we therefore enable employees to pursue development opportunities and grow with the company.
We are an employer that encourage wellness and work-life balance, so we offer benefits supporting these areas such as flexible working arrangement, health insurance, parental pay, wellness allowance and activities.
We value trust, inclusion and diversity, a workplace where all ideas and thoughts are welcome and where people freely speak their mind.
Role responsibilities
As access manager, you will be part of the Pfizer Sweden's Health and Value team and a specialist working with key products in the cross functional team. You will evaluate the value of products and therapies using health economic models and analysis with the clinical and quality of life outcomes data from clinical trials and data from epidemiology studies. You will have the important role of managing real world evidence studies together with medical and commercial teams. The outcome of your studies and analysis will provide insights for strategic product and portfolio decisions.
As a Senior Access Manager, your advanced knowledge, will enable you to lead complex projects across the division. Your ability to develop and manage plans will facilitate in achieving objectives, interpreting internal and external business challenges, and recommending best approaches for improvements.
How you will succeed
Develop and communicate dossiers for reimbursement applications submissions to the Pricing & Reimbursement authority (TLV).
Identify evidence gaps, ideate, and develop research/project plans, lead/co-lead the execution of studies/projects to generate critical evidence needed for value assessment and demonstration of Pfizer's assets in close collaboration with medical colleagues, thought leaders, consultants, and peers.
Develop/co-develop publications and conference presentations based on HEOR findings.
Work with customer facing colleagues within a specified geography to identify and assess opportunities to use health economic models/outcomes evidence to maximize patient access to medicines and vaccines and deliver value to customer interactions while enhancing Pfizer's reputation.
Develop and communicate value evidence to different customers groups such as Drug Formulary Committees, National Board of Health and Welfare and Public Health Agency.
Understand National policy and guidelines and their impact on different customer groups.
Lead the development of a cutting-edge approach to evidence-based policies, methods and processes and become an advisor among biopharmaceuticals.
Lead initiatives related to value-based agreements and value-based healthcare through partnerships with academic institutes, health care providers and thought leaders.
Your qualifications
Curious mindset and with the ability to understand healthcare needs and develop solutions that meet the needs of patient and customer.
High degree of interpersonal skills, resulting in good teamwork and relationships in a matrix multi-cultural organization. Ability to inspire others and take own initiatives.
You would need strong strategic and analytic skills, along with excellent ability to cooperate within teams, and all kind of people, to thrive in this role. There is also an expectancy of creative skills combined with critical-/evidence-based thinking, to understand business needs.
In this role your daily work will demand a higher level of complex problem-solving skills and broader experience from health economic roles and projects.
Academic degree (Masters degree or Ph.D.) in relevant fields such as Economics, Epidemiology, Statistics or Medicine
Demonstrated experience in evaluating and developing access strategies and value evidence generation strategies of medicines and/or vaccines.
Strong working knowledge of health economics and its application to health economic modelling/analyses
Demonstrated experience in project management.
Fluent in Swedish and English
Extensive experience from working with Market Access, Health Technology Assessment (HTA) and/or performing observational research, in any setting, including life-sciences company, research organization, academic institution or governmental agency (approximately 5 years or more in a similar role)
Our offer to you
At Pfizer we are a patient centric company, guided by our four values: courage, joy, equity and excellence. Our breakthrough culture lends itself to our dedication to transforming millions of lives through innovation and science.
As an employee you will have the possibility to explore your true potential. We aim to create a trusting, flexible workplace culture which encourages employees to achieve work life harmony.
You will be offered a market salary with a bonus plan, a collective agreement, and benefits such as health insurance, wellness allowance, parental pay, extended vacation, and meal subsidy.
Further information
This position is located in Stockholm, Sweden on a regular contract.
To learn more about Pfizer in Sweden, please visit us on www.pfizer.se
Recruiting Manager can be contacted on specific questions by email: samira.toghanian@pfizer.com
Let's start the conversation and join us in making breakthroughs that change patients' lives.
We are looking forward to your application, submitted with CV and cover letter, no later than January 15th. Selection of candidates for interviews will be ongoing during the posting. Please do send you application as soon as possible.
