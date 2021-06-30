Accelerator Physicist / Engineer - European Spallation Source Eric - Fysikjobb i Lund
Accelerator Physicist / Engineer
European Spallation Source Eric / Fysikjobb / Lund
2021-06-30
The European Spallation Source, ESS, a partnership of European countries, is hiring motivated and inspired people to plan, design, and construct the world's most powerful neutron source. We seek ambitious, talented people in different fields who are excited about playing a part in the future of science in Europe.
Come and change the world with us!
ESS is now looking for an Accelerator Physicist / Engineer for the Normal Conducting Linac Section within the Accelerator Division.
Job description
The successful candidate will work on the commissioning, operation and maintenance of - depending on his/her experience - RFQ and/or MEBT and/or DTL.
Tasks include:
Installation, test and commissioning of the linac systems
RF conditioning of the RFQ, DTL and MEBT buncher cavities
R&D activities on the linac systems to improve their reliability and operability
Analysis of experimental results using scientific techniques and computer software
Documentation of research results in both written reports and scientific publications
Ensure proper operation of the linac systems and their associated subsystems
Initiate, support and perform troubleshooting and repairs to restore proper operation of linac systems
Define, plan, support and perform scheduled maintenance tasks on the linac systems
Ensure compliance with environment, safety, health, and quality program requirements
Working outside normal working hours is to be expected and some on-call support may be needed.
Qualifications
The successful candidate will have:
PhD in accelerator physics or engineering or equivalent experience
Hands-on experience with RF cavity tuning and conditioning
Hands-on experience with RF test instruments (network analyser, spectrum analyser, etc.)
Experience with 2D and 3D design, analysis and simulation of electromagnetic structures using modern software tools
Knowledge of a high level programming language (Python, Java, C) to assist in modelling, simulation and analysis of RF and accelerator physics problems
Experience with electronics control and data acquisition systems
Ability to work independently with little or no supervision while maintaining a high level of efficiency
Ability to thrive in a challenging, dynamic environment. Must be flexible and quick to adapt to sudden changes and issues
Good collaboration and communication skills. Interacting with others should come naturally to you, across managment and technical levels.
Excellent oral and written English skills are essential
Experience of working in an international environment is desirable
Duration & Location
The position is a fixed term position of 2,5 years.
Your work place will be situated in Lund, Sweden.
Start date
The position is to be filled as soon as possible.
Application & Contact
Please provide your curriculum vitae in English by clicking on "apply" and follow the instructions. Please note that we only accept applications via the ESS website.
For some roles at ESS health check-ups and security clearance are required, and thus this might be applicable in the final parts of the recruitment process. The applicant is expected to be fit to perform the applicable tasks of this recruitment.
The deadline for applications is 29th August, 2021.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process.
For further information regarding the position, please contact the Recruiting Manager, Bryan Jones, Section Leader Front End and Magnets, bryan.jones[at]ess.eu.
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact HR Officer, Tina Nilsson, tina.nilsson[at]ess.eu.
For trade union information please contact Unionen / Conny Wendt at +46 46 888 34 63
or SACO / Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers/ Riccardo Bevilacqua at +46 46 888 32 28.
We look forward to receiving your application!
