Accelerator Physicist / Engineer - European Spallation Source Eric - Fysikjobb i Lund
Accelerator Physicist / Engineer
European Spallation Source Eric / Fysikjobb / Lund
2021-06-30

The European Spallation Source, ESS, a partnership of European countries, is hiring motivated and inspired people to plan, design, and construct the world's most powerful neutron source. We seek ambitious, talented people in different fields who are excited about playing a part in the future of science in Europe.

Come and change the world with us!

ESS is now looking for an Accelerator Physicist / Engineer for the Normal Conducting Linac Section within the Accelerator Division.

Job description

The successful candidate will work on the commissioning, operation and maintenance of - depending on his/her experience - RFQ and/or MEBT and/or DTL.

Tasks include:

* Installation, test and commissioning of the linac systems

* RF conditioning of the RFQ, DTL and MEBT buncher cavities

* R&D activities on the linac systems to improve their reliability and operability

* Analysis of experimental results using scientific techniques and computer software

* Documentation of research results in both written reports and scientific publications

* Ensure proper operation of the linac systems and their associated subsystems

* Initiate, support and perform troubleshooting and repairs to restore proper operation of linac systems

* Define, plan, support and perform scheduled maintenance tasks on the linac systems

* Ensure compliance with environment, safety, health, and quality program requirements

Working outside normal working hours is to be expected and some on-call support may be needed.

Qualifications

The successful candidate will have:

* PhD in accelerator physics or engineering or equivalent experience

* Hands-on experience with RF cavity tuning and conditioning

* Hands-on experience with RF test instruments (network analyser, spectrum analyser, etc.)

* Experience with 2D and 3D design, analysis and simulation of electromagnetic structures using modern software tools

* Knowledge of a high level programming language (Python, Java, C) to assist in modelling, simulation and analysis of RF and accelerator physics problems

* Experience with electronics control and data acquisition systems

* Ability to work independently with little or no supervision while maintaining a high level of efficiency

* Ability to thrive in a challenging, dynamic environment. Must be flexible and quick to adapt to sudden changes and issues
* Good collaboration and communication skills. Interacting with others should come naturally to you, across managment and technical levels.
* Excellent oral and written English skills are essential

* Experience of working in an international environment is desirable

Duration & Location
The position is a fixed term position of 2,5 years.

Your work place will be situated in Lund, Sweden.

Start date
The position is to be filled as soon as possible.

Application & Contact

Please provide your curriculum vitae in English by clicking on "apply" and follow the instructions. Please note that we only accept applications via the ESS website.

For some roles at ESS health check-ups and security clearance are required, and thus this might be applicable in the final parts of the recruitment process. The applicant is expected to be fit to perform the applicable tasks of this recruitment.

The deadline for applications is 29th August, 2021.

For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process.

For further information regarding the position, please contact the Recruiting Manager, Bryan Jones, Section Leader Front End and Magnets, bryan.jones[at]ess.eu.

For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact HR Officer, Tina Nilsson, tina.nilsson[at]ess.eu.

For trade union information please contact Unionen / Conny Wendt at +46 46 888 34 63

or SACO / Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers/ Riccardo Bevilacqua at +46 46 888 32 28.



We look forward to receiving your application!

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat

Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30

Ersättning
Månadslön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-29
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
European Spallation Source Eric

Jobbnummer
5838624


