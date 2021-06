Accelerator Physicist / Engineer - European Spallation Source Eric - Fysikjobb i Lund

European Spallation Source Eric / Fysikjobb / Lund2021-06-30The European Spallation Source, ESS, a partnership of European countries, is hiring motivated and inspired people to plan, design, and construct the world's most powerful neutron source. We seek ambitious, talented people in different fields who are excited about playing a part in the future of science in Europe.Come and change the world with us!ESS is now looking for an Accelerator Physicist / Engineer for the Normal Conducting Linac Section within the Accelerator Division.Job descriptionThe successful candidate will work on the commissioning, operation and maintenance of - depending on his/her experience - RFQ and/or MEBT and/or DTL.Tasks include:Installation, test and commissioning of the linac systemsRF conditioning of the RFQ, DTL and MEBT buncher cavitiesR&D activities on the linac systems to improve their reliability and operabilityAnalysis of experimental results using scientific techniques and computer softwareDocumentation of research results in both written reports and scientific publicationsEnsure proper operation of the linac systems and their associated subsystemsInitiate, support and perform troubleshooting and repairs to restore proper operation of linac systemsDefine, plan, support and perform scheduled maintenance tasks on the linac systemsEnsure compliance with environment, safety, health, and quality program requirementsWorking outside normal working hours is to be expected and some on-call support may be needed.QualificationsThe successful candidate will have:PhD in accelerator physics or engineering or equivalent experienceHands-on experience with RF cavity tuning and conditioningHands-on experience with RF test instruments (network analyser, spectrum analyser, etc.)Experience with 2D and 3D design, analysis and simulation of electromagnetic structures using modern software toolsKnowledge of a high level programming language (Python, Java, C) to assist in modelling, simulation and analysis of RF and accelerator physics problemsExperience with electronics control and data acquisition systemsAbility to work independently with little or no supervision while maintaining a high level of efficiencyAbility to thrive in a challenging, dynamic environment. Must be flexible and quick to adapt to sudden changes and issuesGood collaboration and communication skills. Interacting with others should come naturally to you, across managment and technical levels.Excellent oral and written English skills are essentialExperience of working in an international environment is desirableDuration & LocationThe position is a fixed term position of 2,5 years.Your work place will be situated in Lund, Sweden.Start dateThe position is to be filled as soon as possible.Application & ContactPlease provide your curriculum vitae in English by clicking on "apply" and follow the instructions. Please note that we only accept applications via the ESS website.For some roles at ESS health check-ups and security clearance are required, and thus this might be applicable in the final parts of the recruitment process. The applicant is expected to be fit to perform the applicable tasks of this recruitment.The deadline for applications is 29th August, 2021.For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process. For further information regarding the position, please contact the Recruiting Manager, Bryan Jones, Section Leader Front End and Magnets, bryan.jones[at]ess.eu.For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact HR Officer, Tina Nilsson, tina.nilsson[at]ess.eu.For trade union information please contact Unionen / Conny Wendt at +46 46 888 34 63or SACO / Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers/ Riccardo Bevilacqua at +46 46 888 32 28.We look forward to receiving your application!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid/ Ej specificerat2021-06-30MånadslönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-29European Spallation Source Eric5838624