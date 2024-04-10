Accelerator Controller Program
2024-04-10
Introduction
The Scania Accelerator Controller Program provides a unique start to your career and every opportunity to develop in our global organisation. The program takes place over 12-18 months, where you will gain insights and experiences from different finance activities at Scania and build a broad network within Scania 's finance organisation.
Scania is in an exciting phase with extensive focus on development. To support this development, we need to reinforce our business and are therefore searching for you who has a genuine interest in finance, business and to develop yourself in one of the finest industrial companies in Sweden.
The programme
The programme aims at giving you a wide comprehension of our business from a financial perspective and to prepare you for a long term career within our organisation.
You will have a number of practice periods at finance departments within our Swedish organisation. During these rotations, you will develop your expertise in subjects such as financial and business analysis, forecasting, reporting and accounting. In addition to this you will receive a training package, where you will participate in relevant training courses, lectures and meet with finance managers and controllers. This will give you a broad understanding of financial topics while building a professional network within Scania.
Who you are
We are looking for analytical and structured individuals, with great minds for business and finance to join our team in Södertälje, Sweden. We believe that you have the ability to take on responsibility, the will to enhance our finance processes and that you enjoy a climate of cooperation and change. You easily shift perspectives from the details to the big picture and you contribute with positive energy to our group.
Competence and experience
You have an university degree in finance and are newly graduated or have one year of work experience and can contribute with fresh knowledge from your studies. A great benefit would be if you have an interest in digitalization and data driven analysis. You are fluent in English, both speaking and writing.
The offer
We offer you a stimulating and developing work in a friendly and dynamic working environment. You will experience several "on-the job" rotations and gain an in depth understanding of Scania and our culture. This combined with education and networking will give you the help to grow into your future career at Scania. For you who are ambitious and are eager to show results a new exiting future opens up together with us.
Placement at Scania's head office in Södertälje.
Application
For more information contact Strategic Finance Manager Axel Benjaminsson 08-553 729 49. Your application shall contain a cover letter, your CV and an academic transcript/details of your degree. We need your application as the latest 30th of April.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
