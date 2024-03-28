Accelerate Your Automotive Career in Gothenburg-Apply for a Career Meeting!
2024-03-28
Are you passionate about innovation, technology, and the future of mobility? Look no further! Our client, located in the vibrant city of Gothenburg, is at the forefront of the automotive industry, and we're seeking talented individuals to drive us further into the future.
OM TJÄNSTEN
If you're ready to accelerate your career in the automotive sector and contribute to shaping the future of mobility, we want to hear from you! Submit your application to this opening and if your profile matches what we are looking for, our consultant managers will get in touch with you for a career meeting. Join us in driving innovation in the heart of Gothenburg.
We are offering a range of positions across various disciplines, including but not limited to:
• Engineering (Mechanical, Electrical, Software, Systems)
• Research and Development
• Design and Innovation
• Procurement and Purchasing
• Project Management
• Supply Chain and Logistics
• Sales and Marketing
• IT and Cybersecurity
• Sustainability and Environmental Planning
What We Offer
• Innovative Projects: Work on pioneering projects at the intersection of technology and sustainability, shaping the future of mobility.
• Career Growth: With professional development programs and a culture of internal mobility, we support your career aspirations.
• Collaborative Environment: Join a diverse, inclusive team that values creativity and innovation.
• Sustainable Impact: Be part of a company committed to reducing its environmental footprint and leading the charge towards a more sustainable automotive future.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Innovative thinkers who are passionate about making a difference
• Team players who thrive in a collaborative environment
• Individuals with a strong work ethic and commitment to excellence
• People who are eager to learn and grow with the evolving landscape of the automotive industry
• Candidates fluent in English, capable of effective communication in a global context.
• Applicants holding a Bachelor's or Master's degree in relevant fields, demonstrating a strong foundation of knowledge and skills.
It is meritorious if you have
• Proven experience in automotive design, engineering, or technology development, demonstrating a deep understanding of current trends and challenges.
• Demonstrated success in leading projects or initiatives that have resulted in measurable improvements in efficiency, sustainability, or customer satisfaction within the automotive sector.
• Advanced skills in software or tools critical to automotive innovation, such as CAD, CAM, simulation software, or data analytics platforms.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
