ABB Robotics is looking for an Automation Software Specialist!
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Jönköping
2022-12-09
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Jönköping
, Värnamo
, Borås
, Alingsås
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation is a pioneer in robotics, machine automation and digital services, providing innovative solutions for a diverse range of industries, from automotive to electronics to logistics. As one of the world's leading robotics and machine automation suppliers, we have shipped over 500,000 robot solutions. We help our customers of all sizes to increase productivity, flexibility and simplicity and to improve output quality. We support their transition towards the connected and collaborative factory of the future. ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation employs more than 11,000 people at over 100 locations in more than 53 countries.
ABB Robotics is now looking for an Automation Software Specialist. You will be part of our Global Solution Center for Machine Tending. We develop, engineer, build and sell cutting edge robot cells which can be both turnkey solutions and standardized solutions. We also develop and maintain our own vision system called FlexLoader Vision which is used for robot guiding. As part of a global solution center within ABB you will be working with domestic and international customers.
Your responsibilities
As an Automation Software Specialist you will take a key role in our Engineering team and strengthen the team within control systems.
You will develop and engineer automation solutions.
As a specialist within your field you will have a consultative and supporting function within the organization.
In this position you will mainly work in development projects but you will also be working in customer projects.
We have the possibility to shape the position depending on your ambition and background.
Your background
You have an HVE-education within automation or University degree within Automation, Mechatronics, Control systems, Computer science or similar.
You have working experience of developing PLC software for automation systems.
Experience from robot programing (RAPID) or robot commissioning is meritorious.
Experience from Computer Vision is meritorious
Programming skills in C#, HTML/CSS, SQL, Blazor or OPC-UA is meritorious.
Experience from cloud service development in Azure and Devops is meritorious.
You have minimum 5 years of work experience.
You are a good collaborator and communicate excellently in Swedish and English.
You are an excellent problem solver who wants to deliver high quality.
You enjoy working in an innovative and learning environment.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Simon Nastesjo, +4610-73 22 899, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +4621 34 42 50; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +4621-32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +4621-32 90 97. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Johannes Westermark Hester, +4672-464 45 22.
Does this sound like the next exciting step in your career? Apply today!
Apply the latest by 2 January 2023. Please note that we will not be reviewing applications during the holidays. Do not expect feedback before this time.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Lidstorpsvägen 12 (visa karta
)
556 28 JÖNKÖPING Arbetsplats
Jönköping, Lidstorpsvägen 12 Jobbnummer
7244241