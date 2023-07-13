ABB Robotics is looking for a Senior Production Engineer
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2023-07-13
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity, and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB's Robotics & Discrete Automation business is writing the future of flexible factory and smart machines by providing value-added solutions in robotics, machine and factory automation. Our integrated automation solutions, application expertise across a wide scope of industries and our global presence deliver tangible customer value.
As Senior Production Engineer you will collaborate, train, and support a team with approximately 20 employees in their daily work providing daily support to the value flow and delivering in projects. You are also contributing to the continuously development of the processes for daily support and long-term development of methods for Assembly and System Verification. In this role you will report to the Manager Production Engineering Assembly.
Your responsibilities
Reinforce and maintain a culture of health & safety in all related initiatives.
Together with your colleagues within Production Engineering secure and develop a state of the art "Required to operate" towards the Factory.
Support in introducing World Class Manufacturing ( WCM ) and developing the Robotics Production System.
Secure that necessary certification, ISO, CE compliance within the Assembly and System Verification areas are in place.
Delivery in Production Plant's project portfolio including project governance and project audits.
Support and cooperation with the global engineering function, R&D, Quality, and other stakeholders.
Support in develop future capabilities and resource balancing to visualize needs and act on gaps related to the Factory's current and future state.
Your background
To be successful in this position we are looking forward to recruiting a driven, motivated and solution oriented Senior Engineer that can balance care with high pace and multiple tasks.
You have the courage to prioritize and take decisions combined with the ability to challenge current processes.
Experience from the automotive business, automation industry, production management, factory maintenance, logistics, R&D and/or project management. M.Sc. Engineering within Industrial related area or equivalent.
Knowledge and experience from production system World Class Manufacturing ( WCM ).
Experience from and knowledge in change management, master IS-tools and structured approach.
Good knowledge in manufacturing processes and working knowledge of systems: Lean Manufacturing, 5S, Kaizen, Six Sigma, Hoshin Kanri.
Fluency in written and spoken English is a requirement, Swedish is considered as an advantage.
Good communication, social and networking skills.
More about us
At ABB you will join a team of professionals who are dedicated to creating a sustainable future through smart automation and electrification solutions. We believe smart people collaborate and always treat each other with care. We stay curious to find the best solutions, and we act with courage to deliver world-class products and services though our four business areas: Robotics & Discrete Automation, Motion, Process Automation and Electrification. Join ABB and make it your story! Let's write the future. Together.
Recruiting Manager Claes Nyqvist +46 705 64 02 22 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Tobias Nilsson, +46 708 21 53 31.
Does this sound like the next exciting step in your career? Recruitment takes place continuously during the advertising period. Last day to apply 2023-08-13. We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Hydrovägen 10 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Hydrovägen 10 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7961872