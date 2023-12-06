Ab Initio Developer
2023-12-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Lund
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating many opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful. Moreover, this is your chance to be part of the success story: we are looking for an Ab Initio Developer / Data Engineer to join our DB-AIA-IMS-DI-Modern Data Team.
About Cognizant Digital Business
Cognizant Digital Business (CDB) practice brings together strategy and execution capabilities to optimize software development for today's business. Cognizant AI & Analytics applies deep experience in data management, industry domain, human insight and integration to leverage data, AI and analytics to drive more relevant products, services and personalized experiences, improving productivity and accelerating client's growth.
More information? Please visit https://be.cognizant.com/sites/cognizant-digital-business/SitePage/285308/cognizant-digital-business-
About role
As an Ab Initio Developer / Data Engineer, you will get an opportunity to understand business & technical requirements, and contribute to the design, concentrate on the pure technical solution, and implement ETL Data integrations using Ab Initio on Big data Hadoop Datalake, and working in agile environment.
You will become an active member of the Datalake Ab Initio ETL team that works closely with other IT teams. You are T-shaped professional and responsible for the whole life cycle (i.e. design, development, testing and Go-Lives) according to development/test standards and corporate architecture policies including security and data privacy guidelines.
Our ideal candidate
Primary Skills (Must have) - Ab Initio ETL, Ab Initio graphs, Unix, Shell Scripting, Ab Initio Control Center, Big data Hadoop, Hive, Teradata, Azure Cloud
Hands-on experience in designing and building big data lake/warehouses using Ab Initio. Experience in Analysis, Design, Development, Testing & Deployment using Ab Initio
Experience in areas like - HDFS files processing in avro and orc using Ab Initio, Metaprogramming functions to generate dml, xfr & psets, XML & Json files processing using Ab Initio. Any experience in using Ab Initio on Azure Cloud will be an added Plus.
Experience in Ab Initio Conduct>IT, PDL, Shell Scripting and Ab Initio Control Center scheduling tool
Good exposure to Big Data technologies (including exp. in hive, hiveql, external/internal tables, hive partitioning etc)
Ability to understand & comprehend data flows for Data Lake implementation.
Good understanding of Data analysis, data mapping, data loading, and data validation with working knowledge of SQL and experience working with relational databases.
Experience in working in projects using Agile/Scrum. Experience with SAFe (Scaled Agile) will be a Plus but not mandatory.
What you can expect
Become part of a 'flag ship' success story - We go through enormous growth!
Organization driven by technology - We have a tremendous technology backbone
Open, 'can do' team spirit
Environment where you can make your own ideas reality
Drive your own career
Market conform benefits
Diversity and Inclusion at Cognizant
