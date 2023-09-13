A suitable candidate to fill the position of a Driver.
The Indonesian Embassy is seeking a suitable candidate to fill the position of a Driver.
The contract is valid for 2 (two) years, can be renewed or not after completion, and has a three-month probation period.
REQUIREMENTS
Minimum 2 years of active driving in Sweden;
Knowedgeable in basic car maintenance;
Has permanent residence in Sweden;
High school diploma or equivalent;
Fluent in English (Swedish is a plus);
Has a valid driving license; and
Willing to take part in the entire selection process.
APPLICATION (Deadline 29 September 2023) submit your application through email stockholm.kbri@kemlu.go.id
.
Application should include: Cover letter; Resume;School Certificate;Copy of ID Card and Driving License; and Colored Photo.
SELECTION PROCESS
Shortlisted candidates will be contacted through e-mail on 30 September 2023. Interview (11 October 2023); Psychological Test (18 October 2023); and Result announcement (25 October 2023).
All processes will be held in the Embassy (Kungsbroplan 1 4tr, 112 27 Stockholm).
OTHERS
Any information will be sent by email;
All decision is absolute;
The selection is free of charge; and
For more information, please send an email to stockholm.kbri@kemlu.go.id
