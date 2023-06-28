A measurement team is looking for you
A passionate, skilled, and diverse team of measurement engineers are searching for their new colleague, is that you?
They want someone who will appreciate their optimistic and knowledge sharing environment, where open-minded discussions are seen as an opportunity for gaining experience, joy in the daily work and a strong sense of diligent customer service are a large part of the work.
As a measurement engineer, you 'll take part in supporting a variety of functions withing the larger organisation and come in contact with many different disciplines and experiences. They 're looking either someone with an abundance of experience that can improve the skills of the team, or someone who is passionate about learning and developing their own skillset.
Some of the daily tasks consist of:
* Providing support to a special data logging project.
* Working closely within a team of experts to make sure all equipment is planned and delivered on time.
* Ensuring that all devices are configured to capture the right signals, so that the right data is captured.
* Assembling the device in the installation box.
* Ensuring that returned devices are tested and reset for future installation.
* Monitoring the devices installed and ensure that all devices are transmitting, and data troubleshoot issues.
* Participate in testing and verification of processes/products (software/hardware) in different environments such as test rigs, proving grounds and customer trucks.
* Having daily contact with the project leaders and engineers to ensure we deliver the service and support requested.
* Be involved in different kinds of investigations and test-to-learn activities, as well as education and development of new methods within the measurement area.
To enjoy this work, the team believe that you might enjoy working with different aspects of data collection and logging. They hope that you have a great love for technology and its potential, and thrive on being challenged in your work. The team look forward to welcoming a new colleague who values the benefits of a mixture of different experiences and backgrounds in the team. They hope that it 's you.
Requirements
* Bachelor 's Degree in engineering (Masters is an advantage)
* Experience of measurement technology, communication, sensors, and measurement systems.
* Experience of field vehicle buses like CAN, LIN, Ethernet, J1587 including their different protocols
* Fluent in both spoken and written English
* Experience in data analysis tools like MATLAB or Python
* Experience in tools like ATI Vision and CANalyzer.
* Service minded
Experience from the automotive industry is meritorious
The position is onsite in Gothenburg, Sweden.
About Akkodis
We 're a diverse team of 50,000 engineers and digital experts, operating across 30 locations. From training your teams to delivering your projects our Smart Industry experts create new value for your business. United by our passion for talent and technology, our specialists bring their diversity of experience, skills and insights together to deliver our 360° capabilities to you. This is how we make the incredible happen, every day.
We are committed to attract, develop, and empower diverse and inclusive technology and engineering teams by offering enhanced career and development opportunities. To inspire our employees, clients, and partners to make a difference, we work with organizations who identify themselves with our people culture and technology mindset.
Smart Industry is where digital and engineering converge into a connected world - reshaping entire industries and providing solutions for some of the world 's toughest challenges. At Akkodis, we bring digital and engineering solutions together, creating a smarter future for everyone.
