A highly skilled Java backend developer

Avenda Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Linköping

2022-03-30



About usAvenda Consulting is a Swedish software consulting company.We work both with assignments on customer site and in-house projects.About youRequired competence:Expert knowledge in Java development.Experience in server development in Java.Experience in working with open source projects for Linux.Good to have:Experience in PHP, HTML5 and JavaScript.Experience in HTTPRequests and JSON.Experience in Eclipse.Experience in Tomcat and Git.As a person you should be outgoing and you need to be able to work both on your own as well as a part of a team.The work taskWe now need to hire a highly skilled Java developer to a client in Linköping.This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to work in an international environment in a fast growing company.We are looking for a senior software developer with long experience in Java backend development.If you have been developing software all your life and if you look at programming as more than just a job, then you are definitely the right person for this position.2022-03-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-04-26Avenda Solutions ABTeknikringen 158335 LINKÖPING6487686