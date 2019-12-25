A highly skilled Java backend developer - Avenda Solutions AB - Elektronikjobb i Linköping
A highly skilled Java backend developer
Avenda Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Linköping
2019-12-25

About us
Avenda Consulting is a Swedish software consulting company.
We work both with assignments on customer site and in-house projects.

About you
Required competence:
* Expert knowledge in Java development.
* Experience in server development in Java.
* Experience in working with open source projects for Linux.

Good to have:
* Experience in PHP, HTML5 and JavaScript.
* Experience in HTTPRequests and JSON.
* Experience in Eclipse.
* Experience in Tomcat and Git.

As a person you should be outgoing and you need to be able to work both on your own as well as a part of a team.

The work task
We now need to hire a highly skilled Java developer to a client in Linköping.
This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to work in an international environment in a fast growing company.
We are looking for a senior software developer with long experience in Java backend development.
If you have been developing software all your life and if you look at programming as more than just a job, then you are definitely the right person for this position.

