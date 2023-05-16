8095 - Cloud Engineer
At 8 Bits Code AB clients, cloud computing allows us to modernize and consolidate IT infrastructure, automate workloads, and pursue next-generation innovation. To continue this transformation, we're seeking an experienced Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud engineer who has expertise in the strategy, design, development, and implementation of large-scale projects in the cloud. The ideal candidate will have a firm grasp of emerging technologies, platforms, and applications and an ability to customize them to help our business become more secure and efficient. Extensive knowledge of cloud maintenance, experience in managing staff, and advanced industry knowledge are essential to keep us on the cutting edge. The cloud engineer will have an immediate impact on the day-to-day efficiency of IT operations and an ongoing impact on growth.
Objectives of this role
Work in tandem with our engineering team to identify and implement the most optimal cloud-based solutions for the company
Define and document best practices and strategies regarding application deployment and infrastructure maintenance
Provide guidance, thought leadership, and mentorship to developer teams to build their cloud competencies
Ensure application performance, uptime, and scale, maintaining high standards for code quality and thoughtful design
Manage cloud environments in accordance with company security guidelines
Responsibilities
At the direction of lead architects, develop and implement technical efforts to design, build, and deploy AWS applications, including large-scale data processing, computationally intensive statistical modeling, and advanced analytics
Participate in all aspects of the software development lifecycle for AWS solutions, including planning, requirements, development, testing, and quality assurance
Troubleshoot incidents, identify root causes, fix and document problems, and implement preventive measures
Educate teams on the implementation of new cloud-based initiatives, providing associated training when necessary
Demonstrate exceptional problem-solving skills, with an ability to see and solve issues before they affect business productivity
Required skills and qualifications
Three or more years of experience in architecting, designing, developing, and implementing cloud solutions on AWS platforms
Understanding of and experience with the five pillars of a well-architected framework
Experience in several of the following areas: database architecture, ETL, business intelligence, big data, machine learning, advanced analytics
Proven ability to collaborate with multidisciplinary teams of business analysts, developers, data scientists, and subject-matter experts
AWS certification
Preferred skills and qualifications
Bachelor's degree (or equivalent) in computer science, information technology, or mathematics
