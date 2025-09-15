6G Researcher
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are looking a for newly graduated M.Sc. or Ph.D. to join Ericsson's 6G vision, first introduced in 2020, remains pivotal for transforming business and society in the 2030s through secure, efficient, and sustainable communication services. As 6G development progresses into a more concrete phase of regulation and standardization we are looking for researchers that would like to join us.
At Ericsson Research in Luleå, the research area Networks drives innovations towards 6G, and the 6G Network Platform and we have the mission to develop and drive outstanding procedures, protocols and architecture solutions for current and future wireless systems. The position domain is within Radio Access Network (RAN) protocols, system simulations and AI and the development of related capabilities. This includes RAN system simulator development.
Are you interested in developing cutting-edge technology for future radio networks and want to join our world-leading radio research team? Shape the future of global connectivity with us and be at the forefront of 6G innovation!
What you will do:
• Define and evaluate end-to-end (E2E) concepts and solutions for future radio access technologies, networks and standards, such as 3GPP 6G.
• Use and develop simulation tools for evaluating new concepts and solutions.
• Support new simulator needs, such as intents management, AI models, evolved RRM and PHY models, with extended functionality.
• Create Intellectual Property Rights.
• Be part of the continuous development and improvement of existing standards and proprietary solutions.
• Work in an international team of world-class researchers with different backgrounds and experiences, including some of the key authorities and technology leaders in mobile communication.
• Cooperate with internal and external partners.
The skills you bring:
• MSc or PhD within electrical engineering, wireless communications, automatic control, engineering physics, computer science or related fields.
• An excitement to work in an environment where you collaborate closely in a diverse team, together striving to fulfil common targets according to set strategies.
• An ability to connect with people and find it easy to explain and convey your findings and knowledge to others.
• Excellent analytical skills, eagerness to find innovative solutions to sophisticated problems.
• A passion about digital and wireless communications and of cellular systems design (in-depth understanding is a plus).
• Strong software development skills, such as Java, C, C++ and Java as well as scripting in Matlab and Python, is also required, as developing and running simulations will be natural parts of the work.
• Team skills, since daily collaboration and interaction with other skilled researchers are the basis for our ways of working.
• Fluency in written and spoken English.
• A strong personal drive and a strong focus on the tasks at hand.
Application:
Please submit your application with your resume and academic transcripts.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-29
