6G AI Researcher (754955)
Ericsson AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Join our Team
About this opportunity
Ericsson's 6G vision remains pivotal for transforming society and business into the 2030s through sustainable, efficient, and secure communication services. In recent years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a catalyst for innovation within the telecommunications sector as an integral part of making the networks smarter and meet the new challenges and expectations of the 2030s. As the 6G development is progressing into a more concrete phase of definition and standardization we are looking for researchers that would like to help us define and standardize the 6th generation AI-native networks that will drive the cyber-physical world beyond the 2030s.
At Ericsson Research, we are at the forefront of AI technology and leverage new advancements in ML and data science workflows to support the development of new communication solutions and standards. Furthermore, we pride ourselves in providing a supportive team environment where individual contributors are given the maximal opportunity to excel and develop their technical skills. Currently, we are seeking multiple junior and senior researchers to collaborate with us in maintaining our industry leadership in defining and standardizing the 6th generation AI-native networks.
Shape the future of global connectivity with us-be at the forefront of 6G innovation!
What you will do
Design, implement, and evaluate AI/ML solutions in 6G standardization
Working closely in a research team driving 6G standardization
Research on the emerging AI technologies and conceptualization of their applications in AI-native networks
Develop the direction and trajectory of MLOps ways of working
Work with internal simulators and contribute to their future development
Work across compute and external cloud platforms
The skills you bring
MSc or PhD in AI, data science, computer science, engineering physics or in a related field
As we are hiring multiple researchers, we expect you to have experience with several but not necessarily all the below requirements:
Strong understanding of AI techniques such as deep learning, reinforcement learning, generative AI, probabilistic modeling, stochastic optimization, or graph theory
Strong practical programming skills in Python and ML frameworks such as PyTorch, Jax, and/or TensorFlow
Experience with MLOps tools such as MLFlow and Kubeflow
Experience with using Docker containers and container orchestration tools for ML-based research such as K8s
Experience with developing workflows for validating ML-driven code
Willingness to learn new technologies and openness to work in adjacent areas
Experience in telecommunications, networking, and signal processing
Good communication skills in written and spoken English
Active attitude, creativity and the ability to independently formulate and solve problems
Ability to translate high-level objectives into detailed tasks and actionable steps
Active reading, critical thinking, and analytical reasoning
Strong personal drive and strong focus on the tasks at hand
We are looking for candidates who enjoy daily cross-functional collaboration and interaction with other skilled researchers and collaboration with people having diverse backgrounds and competences. Teamwork is a necessity and a foundation of the way we work. For senior position, leadership experience combined with substantial professional experience is required
Application
Please send in your application in English as soon as possible since the process is ongoing. The position is based in Kista, Sweden. We are reviewing applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
Recruiter: Miroslaw Cos (miroslaw.cos@ericsson.com
) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Jobbnummer
9034910