5G RAN System Verification Engineer
2025-09-10
Join our Team
About this opportunity
We are now hiring a Verification Engineer - whether you're a recent graduate or have up to a few years of experience, this is your chance to step into a pivotal role at the forefront of 5G technology development!
As a Verification Engineer on our RAN Performance team in Kista, you will be integral in shaping the quality and functionality of 5G Radio Access Network software. Our team works in a real end-to-end environment using real User Equipment (UE) and Core networks, providing a comprehensive and customer-focused setup. You'll engage with system verification, test case automation, test analysis, and continuous improvement initiatives to ensure that our solutions exceed customer expectations.
What you will do
* Perform test analysis, prepare test environments, and troubleshoot faults to maintain high software quality.
* Develop and execute automated test cases as part of continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) processes.
* Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams and drive continuous improvements.
* Take initiative to work independently while sharing insights and findings to enhance team knowledge.
Work within strict deadlines with a focus on delivering measurable results that impact product success.
Skills you bring
* M.Sc. or B.Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or related field, or equivalent experience.
* Strong passion for learning new technologies, particularly in wireless communication systems and IP networking.
* Practical skills in cloud technologies, RF and RF tools, and software programming languages such as Java and Python.
* Knowledge or interest in generative AI and machine learning is a plus.
* Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting capabilities.
* Effective communication skills in both English and Swedish, verbal and written.
* Ability to work well in a collaborative team environment while being self-driven and proactive.
