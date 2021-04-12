4g/5g Ran Iodt Verification Engineer (475582) - Ericsson AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
4g/5g Ran Iodt Verification Engineer (475582)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-12
As the tech firm that created the mobile world, and with more than 54,000 patents to our name, we've made it our business to make a mark. When joining our team at Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self, and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team. Are you in?
Come, and be where it begins.
Our Exciting Opportunity
Product Development Unit Baseband SW is part of Development Unit Networks and responsible for driving baseband software product development end to end by having competence and capability to take on full feature responsibility i.e. enabling feature requirements to become fully implemented and verified. This includes product ownership of the 4G and 5G baseband SW products as well as responsibility for development plans and securing maintenance of the products.
The main purpose of IODT (Interoperability Design Test) is to verify the interpretation and implementation of a standard in real environment between different parties/vendors during the development phase to identify and solve issues as early as possible. IODT is very important to support the full eco system between our products and the UE vendors.
IODT program plans, executes, and documents Interoperability Design Test with all agreed chipset partners. The IODT program is responsible for interoperability test for 5G, 4G, 3G, MI (Massive IoT).
We are now looking for an experienced IODT Verification engineer or Feature Verification engineer, highly skilled in trouble shooting in an end-to-end environment!
You will
Be responsible for and interfacing one or two UE-vendors
Have close collaboration with XFTs (Cross Functional Teams) when integrating new features
Collaborate with necessary groups within the IODT program
Work closely with UE vendors to verify the interpretation and implementation of a feature in the real environment
Prepare and verify demo scopes together with the UE vendor before customer demos
Get insight on the UE partners status for different features and the results from the verification will be presented towards the customers
To be successful in the role you must have
Master of Science or equivalent level
A solid system view of the 4G/5G RAN Mobile Broadband product
Experienced in advanced troubleshooting, Test tools and simulators
The ability to move from detailed technical issues up to end -to-end level
Programming/scripting skills
Excellent presentation and writing skills
Good written and spoken English
Additional Requirements
Experience of IODT is preferred
Minimum 3 years' experience of 4G product development is preferred
Your personal qualities are equally important for us, and we believe that you are productive, creative and interact easily with other people. In addition, you have the ability to plan and drive your own work in order to reach common goals together with your team. You are also able to adapt and respond quickly to change. Furthermore, you are positively set and strive to meet and exceed our customers' expectations!
What 's in it for you?
Here at Ericsson, our culture is built on over a century of courageous decisions. With us, you will no longer be dreaming of what the future holds - you will be redefining it. You won't develop for the status quo, but will build what replaces it. Joining us is a way to move your career in any direction you want; with hundreds of career opportunities in locations all over the world, in a place where co-creation and collaboration are embedded into the walls. You will find yourself in a speak-up environment where empathy and humanness serve as cornerstones for how we work, and where work-life balance is a priority. Welcome to an inclusive, global company where your opportunity to make an impact is endless.
What happens once you apply?
To prepare yourself for next steps, please explore here: https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers/job-opportunities/hiring-process
If you have any specific questions about this role, please contact recruiter Marco Crosilla, marco.crosilla@ericsson.com
Location for this role: Sweden, Sweden
Last day to apply: 22nd April 2021.
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film.
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
Security clearance including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates
We welcome the opportunity to meet you!
Do you believe that an organization fostering an environment of cooperation and collaboration to execute with speed creates better business value? Do you value a culture of humanness, where fact based decisions are important and our people are encouraged to speak up? Do you believe that diverse, inclusive teams drive performance and innovation? At Ericsson, we do.
We provide equal employment opportunities without regard to race, color, gender, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender identity and/or expression, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, religion, political opinion, nationality, ethnic background, social origin, social status, indigenous status, disability, age, union membership or employee representation and any other characteristic protected by local law or Ericsson's Code of Business Ethics.
