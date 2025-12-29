45287 - Chef wanted in Saltsjö Boo
2025-12-29
A family living in Saltsjö Boo are looking for a chef and family manager to help them with the everyday flow of the home.
The role is about cooking, organizing and supporting the household. Also preparing the guest house - e.g. setting up before guests arrive, tidying after they leave, and ensuring there are snacks and essentials ready.
The job is part time, 4 hours per day monday to friday.
Your responsibilities:
Cooking - mainly healthy dinners, sometimes lunch.
Grocery shopping and handling household supplies.
Tidying and organizing
Doing laundry
We are looking for someone who:
Has previously worked in a private household
Likes to cook healthy meals
Is detail-oriented, organized, and self-sufficient.
Has a driver's license and own car
Does this sound like you? Please send your application via the form below.
