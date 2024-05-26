3D Real time Viz Artist
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-05-26
Job description
We are looking for a new colleague to join our team in a new automotive assignment as a 3D Real time Viz Artist.
no later than 2024-06-19.
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
As a creative 3D Real-Time Artist you will work together with our automotive HMI team to design and develop concepts for cutting-edge real-time experiences in the car's HMI system. The scope includes HMI design for infotainment, driver information, telematics and other car functions
that support and enhance the driving experience. You will mainly be focusing on creating 3D content within Blender or other creation tools, and implement your work to 3D engines such as Unity or UE. You will work closely together with UX Designer, UI Designers and Developers to achieve concepts for the next generation of HMI systems. You have extensive knowledge across the 3D artist pipeline, strengths in technical art and UI development is an advantage.
Qualifications
• 3+ years development within 3D engines such as Unity/Unreal Engine
• Environment creation
• Shader Creation
• Lighting
• Texturing
• Rigging
• Animation
• Particle System
• 3+ years 3D creation in Blender or equivalent 3D creation software, including animation, texturing, modeling
• Substance Designer, Painter
• Version Control knowledge (e.g. Git, Perforce)
• Familiar with 3D Real-Time production tools, workflow and pipeline
• Fast Iteration workflow
• Fluent in English, spoken and written
• Driver's License
Meritorious_
• Video Game 3D artistic work experience
• Experience with Android, iOS app projects
• Adobe Creative Cloud (e.g. Photoshop, Illustrator)
• Optimization practices for low-end platforms (Mobile, Embedded)
• 2D design capabilities
Personal attributes
• Strong drive, independent and confident.
• Excellent communication skills.
• A 'people person' with the ability to listen and foster a good team culture.
• Creative and innovative yet structured and methodical with good personal planning skills.
• Flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules and frequently revised priorities and constraints.
• Each individual in our team has a high level of responsibility and mandate and is expected to be able to work autonomously.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry.
