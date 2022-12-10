3D Game Artist
2022-12-10
The Gang
Since 2019, The Gang has been a leading gaming studio for Roblox games and our goal is to build the best, safest, and most engaging experiences in the world. We publish our own games and develop game experiences with the most successful brands in the world in music, fashion, entertainment and technology.
Our mission is to unlock the full creative potential of our audiences with innovative experiences and solutions. This year we have seen tremendous growth with several million active users every day and we are actively looking to find the best people to join us in shaping the future of metaverse experiences in Roblox and beyond.
About the position
As a 3D Game Artist, you will play a key role in creating art for our new projects and our existing games. You will work closely with other artists, designers and programmers to create assets for our existing games and art styles as well as be part of building new projects. You will get the opportunity to work on our own established IPs as well as working with some of the biggest brand clients worldwide.
Life at The Gang - Fun, playful, fearless and always going forward!
We strive to deliver awesome digital experiences and have fun while doing it, always learning and moving forward. Working at The Gang you will have a lot of ownership over your tasks and be empowered to test your ideas and grow in a playful and supportive group.
Starting date: Now, permanent contract after 6 months probationary period
Reporting to: Art Managers
Location: working 100% remote from home, with the option for hybrid/in-office work at our Lisbon office. Discord and Slack are your best friends.
Work time: Full time, company time zone CET
Company language: English
To be successful in this position
You are a self-driven versatile artist and a good team player
You are able to analyze and follow established art direction, create optimized assets from the design stage to final implementation, and convey it to others
You can create assets from scratch from initial design to final in-engine implementation in a timely manner
You communicate and collaborate clearly and effectively within a cross-functional team
Required Qualifications
3 years of professional experience
Demonstrable proficiency in a 3D modeling package such as Blender, Maya or Max
Experience working in a games engine such as Unity or Unreal
Good understanding of technical constraints and optimization
Proficiency working in a cartoony or stylized art style
Experience working in an agile and iterative workflow
Fluency in English. Swedish is a bonus but not needed.
Desired Qualifications
Skills with animation or VFX
Skills creating 2D assets and UI
Previous familiarity with the Roblox platform
What to expect
After 1 month you can expect:
Be part of a smaller team, taking part in discussions that further aid the production
Create assets for your designated project
Have a good understanding of the production process and the general workflow overall
Developed a good understanding of the platform and community we're building for
After 3 months you can expect:
Broaden your collaboration and communication further within other teams and projects
Being able to plan and structure your own tasks together with your team
Being able to adapt and identify other projects art styles
Expanding your knowledge in platform specific tech to support your team
After 6 months you can expect:
Broaden your collaboration with other teams, proactively provide solutions and add to the company knowledge base.
Be familiar with the steps from plan to release of a project or live update
Taking ownership of your area, further developing your skills as a game artist and sharing knowledge with others.
Being able to plan ahead and structure your own tasks together with your team and on your own accord
What we offer
A role in a growing and highly collaborative group with room to both diversify your skills and focus on your specialization.
The opportunity to work on our own established IPs as well as working with some of the biggest brand clients worldwide.
The opportunity to work with a diverse, fun, and talented team.
A 100% remote work environment.
