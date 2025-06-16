3D Engineer
2025-06-16
We are searching for 3D Engineer in Norrkoping/Finspang, Sweden.
Work: 100%
Start: Immediate
Position type: Permanent
Salary: based on experience
Responsibilities:
Create, review and update investigations / documentation within your technical area.
To be responsible for installation and layout Drawings in our order projects to customers. You will have overall CAD model responsibility for ensuring that allocated resources meet schedule and budget.
Prepare drawings & technical purchasing specifications.
Present & hold 3D-model meetings with technical solutions internally & towards customers.
Be a support to the purchasing department during the procurement phase as well as to assembly & commissioning personal.
You will work closely with sub-project managers, system engineers, workshop installation, standard department, purchasing & subcontractors.
Experience Profile:
You are MSc or BSc within Engineering or equivalent work experience.
You have experience of working with the NX-CAD program or SolidWorks, Catia, Creo / Pro Engineer. If you have experience in Plant Engineering CAD using PDMS this also qualifies.
You are communicative & enjoy working in a team with different cultures.
Disciplined in planning, organizing, and structuring your work as well as being a strategic thinker with strong problem solving skills.
Genuinely interested in technical / digital solutions.
Merit if you have experience in Oil & Gas or Heat Pumps.
Ability to communicate verbally and in writing in both Swedish and English
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-16
