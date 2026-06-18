3 Doctoral students at the Department of Physics and Astronomy
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-06-18
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Do you want to build your knowledge and develop your skills to meet today's needs and tomorrow's challenges?
The Department of https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/physics-and-astronomy/
is performing an international search for highly motivated Doctoral candidates who want to enter a doctoral program at the forefront of science. Our Doctoral students develop abilities to plan, perform, critically review, and present their research. Doctoral studies at Chalmers prepare for a flexible career with many opportunities in academia, industry, and society. At the Department of Physics and Astronomy, you will be a member of one of our research groups and work in a vibrant international and interdisciplinary surrounding as a full-time employee.
The Department of Physics
The Department of Physics and Astronmy provides a creative and innovative environment for research, learning and outreach. The research topics at the department span from fundamental to applied research with the aim of contributing to the development of a sustainable society. A wide range of experimental, computational, and theoretical methods are developed and used to meet a multitude of research challenges. As a Doctoral student, you will be associated with one of our https://www.chalmers.se/en/research/we-train-new-researchers/graduate-schools/.
The Department of Physics and Astronomy offers a stimulating and creative workplace with state-of-the-art research facilities. The Department strives to combine world leading research with a good work/life balance including paid vacation, parental leave, and other employment benefits.
Contract terms and what we offer
The Doctoral student positions are fully funded from start
As a Doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/chalmers-as-an-employer/and
our https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/chalmers-as-an-employer/benefits-and-conditions/
for employees.
The duration of the position is four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of https://www.goteborg.com/en,
Sweden.
A starting salary of 35,725 SEK per month (valid from May 1, 2026).
Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/organisation-and-governance/equality/genie-gender-initiative-for-excellence/.
We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If you want to learn Swedish, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers https://www.chalmers.se/en/research/we-train-new-researchers/about-doctoral-studies/.
Join Our Team
We are looking for 3 Doctoral students to join our department. The Doctoral student positions are linked to the different projects that are listed below. You are welcome to apply to all positions that align with your interests. For detailed information about each position and to apply, follow the links provided in the position titles.https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=14892&rmlang=UK
Application deadline: July 31, 2026https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=14959&rmlang=UKhttps://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=14459&rmlang=UK
Application deadline: August 14, 2026https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=14960&rmlang=UK
Application deadline: August 16, 2026
We look forward to your application(s)!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez – forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
9970521