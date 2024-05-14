2nd Line Technical Support Agent to TaxiCaller
2024-05-14
TaxiCaller is on a mission to transform the transportation industry, providing our cloud services to taxi and bus companies around the world. We grow at a good pace and we are profitable.
We are now looking for a new 2nd line support person to our growing customer support team in Linköping.
About you
You have excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to think "outside the box".
You possess great computing skills and are interested in all things technical.
You provide a high level of customer service and have a full understanding of its importance.
You are a curious and fast learner.
You communicate clearly, both verbally and in writing (fluency in English is a requirement).
This is considered an entry-level position and although we don't believe that you need specific qualifications to succeed in this role, it is very important that you are interested in tech, and have a basic understanding of computing, cloud-based services, and mobile technology.
About the position
As a 2nd line support agent, no two days will look the same. Your daily focus will be advising and guiding our 1st line support team, providing them with advanced technical support and assisting them with account management. Over time, you will become an expert in the system and point of contact for anyone internally, you'll be providing operational and technical support to teams across all of our departments.
Your daily tasks will include
Providing operational, technical and account management support to our 1st line support, sales and KAM teams.
Supporting our marketing team in content creation, ensuring technical accuracy.
Supporting our sales teams in sales demos and general technical support.
Content creation for support resources such as user guides and manual inserts.
Quality assurance and the development of internal training material.
Contribution to developing new internal processes and policies.
It will be considered an advantage if
You speak additional languages, especially Swedish, Finnish, French, or Spanish.
You have experience in technical support, ideally in an international environment.
You have a basic understanding of software, APIs and mobile applications.
This is a great opportunity to work as part of an ambitious team whose goals are centred around growth and scalability with a strong focus on the customer experience. Your efforts will have a direct influence on how we develop and you will help to shape TaxiCaller for the future. We're a young company and the possibilities and career opportunities will only grow along with our success.
You can learn more about working with us here: https://www.taxicaller.com/en/careers
and here www.linkedin.com/company/taxicaller.
Recruitment will continue until we feel we've found the right fit, so we recommend applying as soon as possible and we look forward to hearing from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-13
E-post: jobs@taxicaller.com
