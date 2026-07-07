2D Game Artist/Concept
Elkab Studios AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2026-07-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Elkab Studios AB i Stockholm
Do you want to be part of creating fantastic, unique and entertaining iGaming experiences in a competitive global market? We are looking for a creative Game Artist with strong foundational skills in traditional art and visual design, and with a strong passion for bringing life, entertainment and excitement to our growing games portfolio.ELK is a leading developer in the iGaming industry, known for our innovative, visually stunning, and critically acclaimed game titles and IPs. We push the boundaries of gameplay and visual fidelity, setting new standards in the iGaming world.
About the role
We take great pride in creating and offering our players a wide range of different art styles and themes in our games. As a Game Artist, you'll take on the exciting challenge of transforming early concept art into pixel-perfect final assets, while also crafting original concepts and artwork from the ground up. You will be part of the whole process from concept within pre-production, where you define the look and feel of our games by creating captivating and unique concepts. You will help shape the narrative that will inspire and guide the team throughout the production process, and also finalize the polished assets to be delivered in the final product.
A typical work week as a Game Artist can consist of:
Concept creation: Create concepts for art elements; backgrounds, symbols, environments, character, props, framing etc,
Asset Creation: Craft a diverse array of high-quality 2D game assets, UI element designs and, polished headlines (typography) prepared for seamless handover to our expert animators. Your sharp eye for composition, color, perspective, and lighting will be critical in ensuring the highest standard of work.
Collaborate Across Disciplines: Work closely with Producers, other Artists, Animators, Programmers and Product Owner to collaboratively build "best in class" iGames.
Communication: Partner with the Creative Lead to follow the unique art style of each game. Be open to feedback and take the initiative to independently enhance and perfect your work, while still ensuring it aligns with the creative vision.
Innovation: Push the boundaries of what is possible in the realms of iGames to create visually stunning and memorable experiences.
Who are you?
We are looking for a passionate and creative Game Artist with strong foundational skills in traditional art and visual design. You have a keen eye for detail, a strong sense of polish, and a standout portfolio showcasing everything from rapid concept sketches to pixel-perfect rendering for stunning iGaming experiences.
To thrive in this role, you bring at least 4 years of experience crafting 2D mobile assets within the iGaming industry. You excel at balancing speed and quality during early concepting, always finding innovative visual solutions within technical limitations.
As a natural team player, you collaborate seamlessly across disciplines and welcome constructive feedback. You are self-driven, organized, and deliver high-quality work on deadline. Additionally, you bring a visionary mindset, with a genuine curiosity to integrate modern AI tools into your workflow to elevate our creative output.
Qualifications
Polishing & UI Expertise: Skilled at polishing game assets to perfection, ensuring every detail shines and aligns with the creative vision. Experienced in creating intuitive UI elements that enhance the player experience, seamlessly combining functionality with captivating design.
Software skills: Expert knowledge of Photoshop. Knowledge in 3D is a big plus but not required.
Portfolio: A captivating portfolio demonstrating excellent artistic ability including the effective use of color, composition, and typography.
Creativity: A passion for art and a sharp eye for detail are essential, along with the ability to adapt to various art styles. Your understanding of animation will be crucial, as you'll help create assets ready for seamless animation.
Passion for Gaming: A passion for video games and an understanding of what makes them visually engaging and immersive.
Language: The ideal candidate will possess excellent English language skills, both in written and verbal communication, as this is essential for daily tasks and collaboration. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus but not required.
We offer
An ever-changing opportunity to explore different art styles, concepts, and themes together with highly skilled creatives in various crafts. Our project cycles are short, and you will be able to thrive in your creativity and passion by creating a range of visually stunning, unforgettable iGaming experiences.
We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees, where everyone is respected, valued, and empowered to succeed.
We work on-site, just 2 minutes from T-Centralen in Stockholm.
Fill in an application below and please include your portfolio and CV.
For the right candidate, the recruitment process includes: interviews (digitally and at our studio), as well as a work assignment. We will fill the position as soon as we have found the right candidate, so do not hesitate to submit your application as soon as possible.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Elkab Studios AB
(org.nr 556902-6155), https://www.elk-studios.com/
Mäster Samuelsgatan 56 (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
ELK Studios AB Kontakt
Head of Talent Acquistion
Louise Helin louise.helin@elk-studios.com +46702239450 Jobbnummer
9995861