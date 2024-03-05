2D Game Artist
To ensure we stay ahead of our competitors and continue to build fantastic mobile casino games, which are enjoyed by millions of players, ELK Studios is now looking for a Game Artist to join our studio expansion in Stockholm. With your passion for breathing life into characters, symbols, and assets, you will help us evolve our games into the amazing casino experiences we know they can be!
About the position:
The Game Artist's role is to create sketches and art assets from scratch, but also to polish your own and others' art assets to a final release state. A typical work week can consist of:
Create a broad array of high-quality and polished 2D game and marketing assets with a good eye for composition, color, perspective and lighting
Create compelling compositions of text and images to present game features
Polish gameplay, animation and marketing assets all the way to the final release state
Work closely with other artists, animators and programmers to collaboratively build "best in class" slot games
Communicate and work together with the Art Director and Creative Director
Who you are:
We believe you are a passionate artist with an eye for details and the urge and ideas to make the best gambling experiences ever! You are creative and innovative and aim to find solutions which maximizes the game experience in relation to the technical limitations. You have the ability to follow the game's visual style for all visual material produced throughout the game's development. To thrive with us, you need to be a team player with a good ability to handle feedback and work together with different disciplines. You are self-driven, and responsible and strive to develop your skill and others constantly. We work in small multidisciplinary teams with short development cycles and great joint commitment to the end product. It is therefore important that you are organized and solution-oriented with the ability to tackle challenges and solve problems with a strong sense of ownership and deliver on deadlines.
We believe that you have:
Experience in a similar role in the gaming (or similar) industry
Proficiency in Photoshop
Excellent graphic design skills, including the effective use of color, composition, and typography
Ability to adapt to a wide variety of different art styles
Ability to quickly learn proprietary software
A good eye for layout and UI design
Fluent in English (speaking, reading and writing)
Valuable characteristics:
Previous experience from the gambling industry
Understanding of core principles of animation
Skills in animation and visual effects
Knowledge of After Effects, InDesign and Spine
Swedish language
We Offer
A place in a creative game studio that focuses on high quality. We believe that the best game is yet to come!
You will have an open minded and committed, team-working atmosphere with nice and talented colleagues. At ELK Studios, we thrive and develop together and see the value of being able to solve problems with others. With us, you get to work with your team on site at our open space office in Stockholm City. Please note that we don't provide any relocation services.
If this sounds like you please apply with your CV, and don't forget to include a link to your portfolio to careers@elk-studios.com
The ideal candidate should comply with all or most of the above and complete an assignment later in the process.
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so send your application as soon as possible. We would love to hear from you, so do not hesitate to apply!
About ELK Studios
With a passion for games
Since 2013, ELK Studios has passionately pushed boundaries in the online casino industry. From groundbreaking mathematics to astonishing artwork, ELK takes pride in developing entertaining mobile-first content that maximizes the experience for players around the world.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-03
E-post: careers@elk-studios.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är ""2D Game Artist"". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Elkab Studios AB
(org.nr 556902-6155), https://www.elk-studios.com/
Mäster Samuelsgatan 56 (visa karta
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
ELK Studios AB Jobbnummer
8517576