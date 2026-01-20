2 PhD Candidates in Economics
Jönköping International Business School (JIBS) is one of four schools within Jönköping University. We offer an international and team-oriented workplace with competitive education programmes, across Bachelor, Master and Doctoral levels, as well as a thriving research environment and many opportunities for personal development. Our mission is to advance the theory and practice of business, with specific focus on entrepreneurship, ownership and renewal. Our guiding principles are: international at heart, entrepreneurial in mind and responsible in action. These principles cut across our mission and all our activities. They signal the role we wish to play in relation to all our stakeholders. JIBS is triple crown accredited by AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA. Recent assessments of research productivity and impact rank JIBS first in Sweden in business administration and economics and first in Europe and second in the world in entrepreneurship. In the latest Financial Times European Business School ranking, JIBS was ranked among the top 100.
Jönköping International Business School (JIBS) invites applications for two fully funded, full-time doctoral student positions (PhD) in Economics, starting on 1 September 2026.
The positions include advanced coursework, independent research, and departmental duties, including teaching, and are based at the Department of Economics, Finance, and Statistics at JIBS.
Located in central Jönköping along Lake Vättern, JIBS offers a high-quality work environment combined with a lively urban atmosphere. The mid-sized city (approximately 100,000 inhabitants) provides affordable housing, numerous cafés and restaurants, excellent sports and cultural facilities, and easy access to scenic nature reserves, hiking trails, and forests. Sweden offers a secure and high-quality lifestyle, supported by comprehensive public health insurance and social security systems.
Academic and Research Environment
Our key research centres - the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Spatial Economics (CEnSE), the Centre for Family Enterprise and Ownership (CeFEO), and the Media, Management and Transformation Centre (MMTC) - provide PhD students with opportunities for specialized research affiliation. At the Department of Economics, Finance, and Statistics, research is conducted in diverse areas, including urban and regional economics, applied microeconomics, macroeconomics, public policy, and finance.
Position details and work tasks
- Full-time positions (100%), fully funded (including salary), for up to 5 years, conditional on satisfactory progress assessed annually.
- The positions comprise 80% doctoral studies, including coursework (mandatory and elective) and independent research leading to a PhD in Economics, and 20% teaching and administrative duties.
- Application deadline: 12 March 2026
Requirements
To qualify for admission to the PhD programme, applicants must have:
- A Master's degree (or equivalent);
- Completed at least 240 ECTS credits, including at least 60 ECTS credits at the Master's level;
- At least 90 ECTS credits in Economics;
- At least 15 ECTS credits in Statistics.
As the language of research and teaching at JIBS is English, applicants must be fluent in both written and spoken English.
We seek candidates who are highly motivated to conduct rigorous research, interested in producing findings with practical relevance, and eager to develop as independent researchers within an international academic environment. It is beneficial - but not mandatory - if applicants have research interests related to one of our research centres or to faculty research strengths (described above). We offer an equal and inclusive workplace and we welcome applicants with diverse backgrounds.
We offer
- Fully funded positions with access to excellent research infrastructure and high-quality Swedish administrative data, within a supportive and vibrant working environment.
- A high-quality doctoral education within a thriving research environment.
- A structured PhD curriculum featuring mandatory and elective courses.
- Opportunities to participate in https://www.oru.se/english/schools/orebro-university-school-of-business/research/swegpec2/
(the Swedish Graduate Programme in Economics), a collaboration among doctoral programmes in economics at universities in southern and central Sweden, offering joint first-year coursework, workshops, mini-courses, and an annual doctoral workshop.
- Teaching experience and opportunities for pedagogical training, providing valuable preparation for a future academic career.
- A collegial and internationally diverse environment with close interaction between PhD candidates and the rest of the faculty.
- We offer a broad range of employee benefits, such as parental leave and pension contributions, and place importance on supporting a healthy work-life balance.
Application
Applications must be submitted no later than 12 March 2026, and should include:
- A letter of intent clearly answering the following questions: Why do you want to pursue a PhD in Economics? Why specifically at JIBS?
- A document (maximum 2 pages) outlining your current research interests.
- A curriculum vitae (CV).
- Attested documents (academic transcripts, diplomas, and evidence of relevant teaching or industry experience, if applicable).
- A copy of your Master's thesis. If not yet available, submit your Bachelor's thesis or another academic report in English. Additional publications may also be included.
- Contact details (name, phone number, and email address) for at least two references.
Please ensure that all documentation is submitted in English.
Assessment
The following criteria constitute the basis of assessment applied in the selection:
- Meeting the formal qualification requirements for admission into the PhD programme.
- The applicant's documented knowledge within Economics.
- The applicant's personal profile and motivation for further studies.
