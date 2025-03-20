1st Line Support Agent (English and Spanish speaking)
2025-03-20
TaxiCaller is on a mission to transform the transportation industry, providing our cloud services to taxi and bus companies around the world. We grow at a good pace and we are profitable.
We are now looking for a 1st line support agent to our growing customer support team in Linköping.
About you
You have excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to think "outside the box".
You possess great computing skills and are interested in all things technical.
You provide a high level of customer service and have a full understanding of its importance.
You are a curious and fast learner.
You communicate clearly in English and Spanish, both verbally and in writing.
This is considered an entry-level position and although we don't believe that you need specific qualifications to succeed in this role, it is very important that you are interested in tech, and have a basic understanding of computing, cloud-based services, and mobile technology.
About the position
As a 1st line support agent, no two days will look the same.
Your daily focus will be to help our customers through phone, web chat and email.
You will help our customers solving their problems and making sure they have the correct settings on their account.
Over time, you will become an expert in the system and point of contact for anyone internally, you'll be providing operational and technical support to teams across all of our departments.
The working hours will be normal office hours, Monday to Friday.
Your daily tasks will include
Help our customers through phone, web chat and email, to make sure our customers can use our system the way they want it to work.
Supporting our sales teams in sales demos and general technical support.
Quality assurance and the development of internal training material.
It will be considered an advantage if
You speak additional languages, especially Swedish, Finnish, or French.
You have experience in technical support, ideally in an international environment.
You have a basic understanding of software, APIs and mobile applications.
This is a great opportunity to work as part of an ambitious team whose goals are centred around growth and scalability with a strong focus on the customer experience. Your efforts will have a direct influence on how we develop and you will help to shape TaxiCaller for the future. We're a young company and the possibilities and career opportunities will only grow along with our success.
For this position you need to already have a Swedish work permit.
You can learn more about working with us here: https://www.taxicaller.com/en/careers
and here www.linkedin.com/company/taxicaller.
Recruitment will continue until we feel we've found the right fit, so we recommend applying as soon as possible and we look forward to hearing from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-19
E-post: jobs@taxicaller.com
