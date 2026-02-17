1st Line Support Agent (English and Spanish speaking)
The company has developed a groundbreaking cloud service for transportation companies. They have customers all over the world.
They are experiencing strong demand of their product and because of that they need to strengthen their 1st line support team with a Spanish and English speaking support agent.
This position is in Linköping and you need to work from the office.
About you
You have excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to think "outside the box".
You possess great computing skills and are interested in all things technical.
You provide a high level of customer service and have a full understanding of its importance.
You are a curious and fast learner.
You communicate clearly in English and Spanish, both verbally and in writing.
This is considered an entry-level position and although we don't believe that you need specific qualifications to succeed in this role, it is very important that you are interested in tech, and have a basic understanding of computing, cloud-based services, and mobile technology.
About the position
As a 1st line support agent, no two days will look the same.
Your daily focus will be to help our customers through phone, web chat and email.
You will help our customers solving their problems and making sure they have the correct settings on their account.
Over time, you will become an expert in the system and point of contact for anyone internally, you'll be providing operational and technical support to teams across all of our departments.
The working hours will be normal office hours, Monday to Friday.
Your daily tasks will include
Help the customers through phone, web chat and email, to make sure the customers can use the system the way they want it to work.
Supporting the sales teams in sales demos and general technical support.
It will be considered an advantage if
You speak additional languages, especially Swedish, Finnish, or French.
You have experience in technical support, ideally in an international environment.
