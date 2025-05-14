1st Line IT Support for Cibes Lift Group
Hey there! Ready to dive into the world of IT support? Kickstart your IT career as 1st Line IT Support at Cibes Lift Group!
Just graduated from a basic IT education at minimum high school level and looking for your first step into the world of IT? This could be it. We're now looking for a tech-savvy, service-minded team member to join Cibes Lift Group as our new 1st Line IT Support - and you might be the one we're looking for!
Your mission? Providing technical assistance to clients and internal users, whether it's face-to-face, over the phone, or through remote tools. You'll be our 1st line of defense by supporting, solving problems, diagnosing issues, and using your technical curiosity and skills to save the day.
You'll also be the go-to person for software and hardware support, handling password resets, managing accounts, implementing, and contributing to our IT security policies. Here's the kicker: You'll never be bored. With our ever-evolving operations, your role will constantly adapt, giving you the chance to dive into new challenges and technologies. Also remember that you are not alone, you are three team members within 1st line support who support each other and the business.
So, who are we looking for? You're the kind of person who thrives in a fast-paced environment where no two days are the same. You know your way around Windows systems and when it comes to communication, you'll need to master communicating in English and Swedish whether you're chatting face-to-face or shooting off an email.
But it's not just about skills - we're after someone who's structured, a great team player, and has a great deal of patience when it comes to troubleshooting. You genuinely love helping people, and nothing puts a smile on your face like seeing eyes light up when you swoop in to save the day.
Sounds like you? If you're ready to roll up your sleeves, dive into new challenges, and be part of an awesome team, we want to hear from you. Apply now and let's make some IT magic happen together!
Application
In this recruitment we collaborate with Jefferson Wells. For questions about the position, please contact recruitment consultant Marjo Carlson; marjo.carlson@jeffersonwells.se
, 070-377 06 64.
You apply by attaching your CV and answering three initial questions in the system. Apply as soon as possible but no later than 2025-06- 08. Selection will take place continuously and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We look forward to hearing from you!
Cibes Lift Group is one of the world's most innovative manufacturers of space-saving lifts designed for fast and easy installation, also offering a wide range of conventional lift solutions. Thanks to the wide range of lift products and a flexible design concept, the lift solutions of Cibes Lift Group adapt to the requirements of public, commercial, and private settings. Sales, installation, and maintenance services are provided by a global network of subsidiaries and partners. The company group is headquartered in Gävle, Sweden, and has production facilities in Sweden, China, and USA. In 2022 the Group had approximately 1500 employees and a revenue of 2,8 billion SEK. Ersättning
