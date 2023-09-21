1st line ICT technician
We 're looking for a new ICT technician who can contribute with their understanding of excellent user support and technical know-how to our customers 1st line support team. If you enjoy learning and are interested in the latest technology, you 'll fit right in!
You 'll be working towards a datacentre that support the R&D users in a multinational context. The datacentre is open 24/7 and as such you 'll need to be comfortable working outside regular office hours. You 'll be working both together with the team and independently. Your primary scope will include incident handling, service request dispatching and fulfilment handling, and working pro-active in HW monitoring and corrective actions. Occasionally you 'll also support with goods services, installations, and other administrative tasks such as inventory and IT security.
To succeed in this role, you 'll need solid skills in both user support and telecom node installations. Clear communication is central for the role and as such you 'll need to be able to communicate clearly in English, both spoken and written. We 'd like to see that you 're able to motivate yourself and take initiative in your daily work as the amount of workload can vary shift to shift.
The position is fulltime and onsite in Linköping.
Qualifications:
* 3 years of experience in similar roles.
* Experience with user support
* Experience with telecom node installations
* Strong communication skills in English
* Completed high school degree, if it 's within IT installation it 's meritorious.
About Akkodis
At Akkodis, we believe that we must go beyond what is possible to make incredible happen. We pride ourselves on a culture of trust where you have the autonomy to own your decisions and the support you need to achieve your ambitions. When it comes to a career at Akkodis, you are in the driving seat. As a consultant, you are our top priority and when you need us, we will be there for you. You are our most important asset and for us to stay ahead you will take an active part in our business development and our offers to the market.
We 're a diverse team of 50,000 engineers and digital experts, operating across 30 locations globally. From training our client 's teams, to delivering projects our Smart Industry experts create new value for our client 's business. United by our passion for talent and technology, our specialists bring their diversity of experience, skills and insights together to deliver our 360° capabilities. This is how we make the incredible happen, every day.
Smart Industry is where digital and engineering converge into a connected world - reshaping entire industries and providing solutions for some of the world 's toughest challenges. At Akkodis, we bring digital and engineering solutions together, creating a smarter future for everyone. We are committed to attract, develop, and empower diverse and inclusive technology and engineering teams by offering enhanced career and development opportunities. To inspire our employees, clients, and partners to make a difference, we work with organizations who identify themselves with our people culture and technology mindset.
