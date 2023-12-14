1st Level Indoor Technical Support Rotorblade & Concrete To Enercon!
2023-12-14
We are now looking for a colleague to the position as 1st Level Indoor Technical Support Rotorblade & Concrete.
This is an important position since you in this role will help us complement the offer of our support to our service technicians in the Nordic and Baltic region.
Your work place will be located in Malmö or Klaipda.
About the job
Your main responsibility is to offer 1st level support and assist technicians with the latest instructions for planned and unplanned work. You act as a link between technicians and 2nd and 3rd level support in Germany and perform technical reviews of work orders.
You also;
• Work to achieve as high availability as possible for all ENERCON turbines
• Strive for an open and trustworthy communication with customers and colleagues
• Analyze reoccurring faults and initiate actions within the ticket system
• Evaluation and analysis of all system messages (WEC and NON-WEC) for the monitored and supported service region in the rotor blade/concrete area
• Derive and commission suitable measures for repair or damage prevention
• Maintenance and preparation of service orders, including materials, qualifications and special tools
• Evaluation and analysis of faults and initiation of troubleshooting measures in the area of rotor blades/concrete
• Deployment scheduling and technical supervision of field service technicians
• Ensure the technical availability of the assigned wind energy converters within the serviced service region
Who we are looking for
We think you have a mechanical university education or equivalent courses in adult education.
It is an advantage if you have at least three years' experience of rotor blade repairs in the field, as well as good computer skills and experience as well as knowledge of SAP.
We highly value experience in concrete repairs.
Qualifications
• Read and understand schematics
• Experience from working at height will be an asset
• Working at heights permit with medical exam
• Experience from using computer at work, searching for information and assimilate technical instructions.
• Preferable good skills in Excel
• Fluent in English
Driving license (B) is a requirement
As a person, you are communicative and flexible since you will collaborate with many different colleagues - we work as one ENERCON.
You are a problem solver with a positive view of working and have the ability to work independently and use own initiatives.
About ENERCON
The earth has unlimited resources of sun, wind and water. It is one of the most responsible tasks of our time to harness these resources on a large scale and we have taken up this challenge. ENERCON is one of the leading wind power companies in the world. Motivated staff and customers have contributed to ENERCON's global success with production facilities on three continents and market representation in more than 40 countries. Our Nordic Headquarter is located in Malmö.
For more information, please visit http://www.enercon.de/en
Application
We are looking forward to receive your application in English as soon as possible.
We work with continuous selection so the position may be filled before the end of the application period (January 31, 2024).
You attach your CV and cover letter by pressing "Apply for position". Please note that we are unfortunately unable to handle applications by email.
If you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Kimmo Lindqvist at Kimmo.lindqvist@enercon.de
or on +46 738 564 261.
We plan for first interviews at the end of January.
