12 Months Synthetic Organic Chemistry - Student Work Placement
Job description
12 Months Synthetic Organic Chemistry - Student Work Placement AstraZeneca
Locations: Gothenburg, SE
24,000 SEK/month
40 hours work/week
Please note that it is mandatory to attach official documents covering all subjects/modules studied for all years of study with grades when applicable! No cover letter i necessary.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical business and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. AstraZeneca has long been an advocate of student work placement training. AstraZeneca considers its responsibility to help promising scientists develop into the researchers of the future, by immersing them in a world of practical, lab-based science. This is achieved by aligning each student with a research team working on cutting-edge drug discovery projects. You will feel trusted and empowered to take on new challenges, but with all the help and guidance you need to succeed.
About the Programme
The Chemistry Student Work Placement Programme provides the opportunity for you to undertake a 12-month placement that will introduce you to the world of innovative drug discovery pushing the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines. You'll get to do meaningful work in a pioneering research and development driven organisation. As well as developing the skills, knowledge and network that will set you up for success, you will be among curious, passionate and open-minded people eager to learn, follow the science, helping you grow as professionals in a truly collaborative and global team.
Additional Information:
Applications are now open until 25 January 2023, with interviews to take place in March 2023. Start date 4th September 2023. Please submit your application in English.
Please inform us if you require adjustment support when contacted to schedule an interview - necessary adjustments can be made for assessment centers.
Queries can be directed to rdplacementsstudentships@astrazeneca.com
Responsibilities
What you can expect:
We offer 12-month placements at AstraZeneca's Gothenburg site in Sweden for students at Swedish institutions. The placements will provide you with the opportunity to learn about organic synthesis, oligo synthesis on solid support, conjugation techniques, purification, reaction monitoring, automation techniques, bio-catalysis, crystallisation and physical organic chemistry. You will also have the opportunity to present your work to other chemists and wider teams that will enhance your communication skills which will all help you to develop a range of transferable skills as well as promoting and extending your proficiency as a chemist. Placement students will be hosted in the Oligonucleotide Discovery department and employed by AstraZeneca's Early Talent partner Randstad Life Sciences.
Therapy areas
Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism
Respiratory & Immunology
Laboratory-based Placements
You will be embedded in one of AstraZeneca's research teams working with world class scientists to deliver new medicines to patients. You will spend the majority of your placement working on a bespoke chemistry project and will be assigned a dedicated work placement Supervisor. You will have the opportunity to develop a range of transferable attributes including communication and presentation skills. You will also be given access to AstraZeneca's early talent network.
Qualifications
Who can apply?
Join the Undergraduate Student Work Placement Programme and be part of making a difference, making connections, and gaining the tools and experience to open doors and fulfil your potential. We are looking for students completing either their Bachelor's or Master's degree at a Swedish institution who have a right to work in Sweden for 12 months without the need of additional work permits. In all our programmes we look for individuals who have drive, enthusiasm, strong team working skills and a desire to learn. Specific requirements are listed below.
Essential requirements:
BSc or MSc or equivalent students in any Chemistry aligned course at a Swedish University.
You must have completed at least two years of your university education and be returning to complete your studies after this opportunity ends.
Performing at a high level, with the potential to achieve a pass with distinction (Väl godkänd).
Applicants must have the eligibility to work in Sweden for 12 months from September 2023.
Students will be expected to take a study break from their education to participate in the programme, this will need to be arranged by the student at their institution. Please ensure that you receive the approval to take a study break from your university.
AstraZeneca embraces diversity and equality of opportunity and is committed to building an inclusive and diverse team representing all backgrounds, with as wide a range of perspectives as possible, and harnessing industry-leading skills. Applications to join the team from all
About the company
