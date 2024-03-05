1 PhD position in the research education subject: Biology
2024-03-05
Department of forest mycology and plant pathology
A PhD candidate position in fungal ecology in the boreal forest is available at the Department of forest mycology and plant pathology, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences in Uppsala. The department provides a dynamic and international research environment with scientists conducting fundamental and applied research on plant-microbe interactions, mycology, microbial ecology and evolution, as well as biodiversity. Central themes are forest and plant pathology, and nutrient and carbon cycling in terrestrial ecosystems. We have a modern and well-equipped molecular and biochemical laboratory. The position is placed in the Soil Microbiology group focused on the roles of microorganisms in soil nitrogen and carbon cycling and their effects on ecosystem processes.
Fungal ecology in boreal forest
Project description and work tasks:
Most boreal forest trees form root-symbioses with ectomycorrhizal fungi, while the dense shrub understory associates with ericoid mycorrhizal fungi. This project will investigate the contrasting roles of ectomycorrhizal and ericoid mycorrhizal fungal communities for tree seedling performance and soil organic matter dynamics in the boreal forest. The work will be based on an ongoing field experiment in an old-growth boreal forest and additional field and laboratory experiments. A particular aim is to understand the importance of belowground ectomycorrhizal mycelial connections between seedlings and mature trees for seedling performance, and how ectomycorrhizal fungi interact with the ericoid mycorrhizal understory and free-living saprotrophic fungi.
The successful candidate will work in a creative and stimulating environment, based on ongoing collaborations across SLU departments and internationally. During the PhD employment, the candidate will be trained in front-line methodologies and participate in further methodological developments. The project will combine high-throughput DNA-sequencing and meta-transcriptomics of fungal communities with stable isotope labelling techniques, enzyme assays, respiration measurements and biochemical analyses of organic matter. Field work, culturing of seedlings and fungal isolates, bioinformatics, multivariate statistics and writing scientific papers will also be important components. In parallel to the scientific work, the candidate will follow the PhD education at SLU and the employment is expected to result in a doctoral degree.
Qualifications:
We are looking for a highly motivated and team-oriented candidate interested in curiosity-driven research in ecology. You should hold a MSc degree (or equivalent, according to basic eligibility for third-cycle education) in biology, specialized in ecology or a similar discipline of relevance for the position. Documented knowledge in mycology, molecular methods, soil analyses, bioinformatics and statistics as well as experience of field work will count as merits. Personal qualities such as ability to collaborate, attention to detail, high degree of self-motivation and enthusiasm to engage in scientific work and discussion are important. Excellent communication skills both in written and oral English is required. The position includes fieldwork and holding a driver's license is advantageous.
The application written in English should be submitted through the recruitment system and include:
• A short cover letter explaining why you are interested and suitable for this position (max 2 pages)
• Curriculum vitae (max 2 pages)
• Certified copies of degrees and certificates from higher education
• List of completed university courses and grades
• Name, contact details and relation to candidate of two reference persons
Placement:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Employment as PhD student (4 years)
Starting date:
According to agreement
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2024-04-15
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/new-doctoral-students/english-language-requirements/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
