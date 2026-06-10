--do not apply

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TEST JOB POST
Does it sound exciting to help people find their new home?
Are you motivated by working with sales, customer contact, and creating really great customer experiences?
Then this could be the assignment for you!
About the Assignment
We are now looking for a Housing Rental Agent for a summer temporary position (June–August) for an assignment in Southern Skåne.
You will work in a role with a strong focus on rental, viewings, and marketing of residential properties. The assignment involves independent work where you drive the rental process forward with the goal of minimizing vacancy rates.
You will actively work to create business opportunities, meet customers where they are, and ensure that the right property is matched with the right tenant.
Work Responsibilities
Work proactively with customer development and rental
Conduct property viewings
Prepare lease agreements
Work with marketing of available properties
Maintain ongoing contact with both existing and potential tenants
Ensure a high service level and good customer experience
Your Profile
We are looking for someone who is business-minded, driven, and thrives in a role with many contact points. You have a natural sales focus and are skilled at building trust in customer meetings.
To succeed in the role, we see that you:
Have experience in relationship-building sales, service, or customer contact
Are results-oriented and enjoy working towards set goals
Are independent, structured, and prioritize effectively
Have good ability to interact with people in different situations
Are clear and remain calm even in a fast-paced environment
Are accustomed to working in digital systems
Qualifications
Good knowledge of Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Driver's license (Class B)
Experience from the real estate industry, residential rental, or sales
Additional language skills are a plus
Choose Yourself - Self-Employed or Employed Consultant
Your assignment takes place at the client company, but you choose whether you want to work as a subconsultant with your own company or be a consultant directly employed by Fasticon. As an employed consultant, you are covered by collective agreement, insurance, and occupational pension.
Apply Today!
Our consultant processes move really fast! We review applications on an ongoing basis and the advertisement may therefore be taken down before the final application date. So don't hesitate, submit your application today!
If you have questions about the role or the consultant process, you are warmly welcome to contact the responsible consultant manager: Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SaaS Recman AB
(org.nr 559171-5643)
332 32 DSCDDS Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Ikea Property AB Kontakt
DEV
Ivanna Menchak i.menchak+se@recman.io Jobbnummer
9958420